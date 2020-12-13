All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudio, Sound & SpeakersCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsComputer SystemsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsNetworkingPeripheralsStorageVideo Cards
GuidesGamingAsk the ExpertsNewsletterAboutForums

EA flexes billions to buy Codemasters, outbids Take-Two's buyout offer

Electronic Arts has reportedly outbid Take-Two's huge $973 million offer for ownership of Project Cars developer Codemasters.

@DeekeTweak
Published Sun, Dec 13 2020 3:34 PM CST
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on RedditShare on FlipboardEmail to a friend

EA could be the new home of Codemasters as the publisher ousted Take-Two's huge $900 million acquisition offer.

EA flexes billions to buy Codemasters, outbids Take-Two's buyout offer 235 | TweakTown.com
VIEW GALLERY - 2 IMAGES

A month ago, Grand Theft Auto publisher Take-Two Interactive offered to pay $973 million in stock and cash to buy Codemasters, the developer behind racing games like Project Cars, DiRT, annual F1 games, and GRID. Now EA has stepped in and outbid Take-Two's sizable buyout offer.

Sources tell Sky News that EA has made a buyout offer and is currently working with brokers at UBS to layout specific financing terms. The deal hasn't been made public, and EA's SEC filings haven't been updated with any information on the potential buyout.

EA is throwing its billion-dollar pocketbook around to acquire what could be a valuable asset for its games catalog. The company makes more money than Take-Two (in 2019, EA earned $5.5 billion compared to TTWO's $3.08 billion), but EA already has established racing franchises like Need for Speed.

Take-Two stands to gain more from the Codemasters buyout since it doesn't have a big racing IP catalog.

No details have been made official just yet, but we could see EA undercut one of its main competitors to grab a powerful and profitable racing developer.

EA flexes billions to buy Codemasters, outbids Take-Two's buyout offer 234 | TweakTown.com
Buy at Amazon

DIRT 5 - PlayStation

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$49.94
---
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 12/13/2020 at 2:42 pm CST - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCE:news.sky.com

Derek is absorbed with the intersection of technology and gaming, and is always looking forward to new advancements. With over six years in games journalism under his belt, Derek aims to further engage the gaming sector while taking a peek under the tech that powers it. He hopes to one day explore the stars in No Man's Sky with the magic of VR.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles
© 1999-2020. Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.