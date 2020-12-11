XFX reveals new Radeon RX 6900 XT Speedster MERC 319

XFX has just unveiled its new Radeon RX 6900 XT Speedster MERC 319 graphics card, a new custom take on the Biggest Navi in the RX 6900 XT.

It looks virtually identical to the XFX Radeon RX 6800 XT Speedster MERC 319 that I just reviewed, but it packs a lower-clocked GPU at 2340MHz versus 2360MHz on the RX 6800 XT Speedster MERC 319. We should expect some great overclocking out of this card, at least I hope -- helping out with the full Navi 21 XTX GPU and its 5120 Stream Processors.

XFX is giving gamers a dual BIOS switch on the card, and something I love to see -- only dual 8-pin PCIe power connectors required, versus the now more traditional (for custom RX 6800 XT and RX 6900 XT) cards with 3 x 8-pin PCIe connectors.

The main difference between the visual style that XFX takes between the new Radeon RX 6900 XT Speedster MERC 319 and the Radeon RX 6800 XT Speedster MERC 319 is that the new RX 6900 XT card has the 'MERC' branding on the back in black -- versus the RX 6800 XT version in white. I dig the all-black look on the new card, XFX.