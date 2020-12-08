XPG expands its chassis portfolio with the XPG Defender Pro E-ATX Case

XPG announced the Defender Pro, the company's second computer chassis. The new case features space and cooling for high-end parts.

XPG today revealed the XPG Defender Pro, an all-new E-ATX mid-tower chassis with plenty of space and cooling capacity for today's most advanced hardware.

XPG's new Defender Pro case features support for graphics cards up to 380mm in length and CPU coolers as tall as 170mm. XPG said the case also offers "optimized airflow efficiency" to keep your hardware cool.

The Devender Pro's stock configuration includes three XPG Vento 120 ARGB fans, two in the front and one at the back. The case has room for an additional four fans, for a total of seven throughout the chassis.

The front panel features a top-to-bottom mesh design, which should provide ample airflow for all your heat-generating components. The panel is also magnetic, making it easy to pop off when you need to clean it. The front panel also includes pre-installed RGB strips that light up the mesh. XPG said the Defender Pro is ready for water cooling, with support for a 360mm radiator on the front or a 280mm radiator on the top.

XPG did not announce pricing or availability. The company said local distributors would have that information.