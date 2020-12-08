All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
Cross-play is finally coming to Destiny 2 in 2021, Vault of Glass too

Bungie finally gives a timeframe for Destiny 2's full cross-play integration, but it may not happen until the next major expansion.

Published Tue, Dec 8 2020 4:44 PM CST
First there was cross-saves. Now Bungie is finally bringing cross-play to Destiny 2, but we don't know exactly when.

In a recent dev update, Bungie confirms cross-play is coming to Destiny 2 sometime in 2021. There's no exact timeframe for the new feature, but it'll be part of 2021's slate of updates that also includes the Vault of Glass raid, new strikes, and more.

Hopefully we won't have to wait until Destiny 2's big new Witch Queen expansion before cross-play rolls out.

  • Crossplay is coming in 2021.
  • The Vault of Glass raid returns.
  • Two strikes (Fallen S.A.B.E.R. and Devil's Lair) are coming to Destiny 2 in Season 13.
  • Legendary and Master Lost Sector rotation will be expanded to include the Lost Sectors on the Moon in Season 13, and there will be new three new pieces of Exotic armor to chase.
  • DDOS protection for Destiny 2 players on all consoles will be coming in Season 13.
  • Transmog will be coming with Season 14.

Destiny 2 already supports cross-saves and lets gamers import their characters to and from consoles and PC. Cross-play will complete the circle and let Xbox, PlayStation, and PC users all play strikes, crucible matches, story missions, and raids together.

It remains to be seen how Bungie will balance PC vs console cross-play especially with mouse and keyboard advantages.

Cross-play remains the most transformative and important feature for modern gaming. It's especially important for live games like Destiny that depend on repeated logins and higher player numbers in order to thrive. Being able to play with friends or other people regardless of platform will ensure more people stay logged into Destiny longer, and offer more chances for monetization via in-game purchases or buying new expansions.

NEWS SOURCE:bungie.net

Derek is absorbed with the intersection of technology and gaming, and is always looking forward to new advancements. With over six years in games journalism under his belt, Derek aims to further engage the gaming sector while taking a peek under the tech that powers it. He hopes to one day explore the stars in No Man's Sky with the magic of VR.

