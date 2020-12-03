All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
CD Projekt RED reveals why Cyberpunk 2077's cover art is yellow

CD Projekt RED's senior graphic designer Irina Moraru talks about the themes of Cyberpunk 2077's electric-yellow color scheme.

Published Thu, Dec 3 2020 6:33 PM CST
Ever wonder why Cyberpunk 2077's main advertisements, game cover art, and assets are yellow? CD Projekt RED's senior designer answers.

CDPR senior graphic designer Irina Moraru recently designed two snazzy Cyberpunk 2077 skins for Alienware's m15 and m17 gaming laptops. We got ahold of a Q&A session with Moraru that revealed some interesting details around Cyberpunk 2077's main design process, especially when it comes to the hero art (main cover art used in promos, videos, and games). Moraru says yellow is the developer's "most important element" that catches your eye right away.

"Besides the logo, yellow is our most important brand element. It grabs people's attention and creates an immediate association with Cyberpunk 2077," Moraru said in the Q&A.

"It conveys energy and excitement, but it's also a color of real contrast since it's not a color you necessarily expect to see in everyday surroundings, making it pretty rebellious. We believe that it suits our brand and the nature of the game perfectly.

"A bright, neon yellow like this, despite feeling ultra-modern, isn't typically a popular or obvious color choice, especially when choosing a color that you know will become the main association with the brand. But that only made it more attractive to us."

The new m15 and m17 custom skins are pretty striking, and the yellow pulls your eyes but the stickers and stylish decals keep your eyes on the stylish case design.

The skins are now available for $59.99:

