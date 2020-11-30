All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
Epic Thanksgiving Giveaway: MSI GeForce RTX 3080 GAMING X TRIO!

PlayStation 5 broke UK console sales records as all-time best-seller

Sony's PlayStation 5 is the UK region's best-selling console of all time, breaking all previous sales records, sources say.

Published Mon, Nov 30 2020 5:32 PM CST
The PS5 is now the best-selling launch console of all time in the UK, sources tell Video Game Chronicle.

PlayStation 5 broke UK console sales records as all-time best-seller

While Sony hasn't delivered exact PS5 sales figures just yet, they did confirm the system had the biggest launch in PlayStation history, implying 2 million+ global sales. On a more regional basis, independent publishing sources tell VGC the PS5 has completely destroyed the PS4's 250,000 launch sales in the UK. This includes both pre-orders and sales made during the launch period.

The $499 disc-based PS5 model was favored by more UK consumers than the cheaper, but less readily available, PS5 Digital Edition. Sony may share PS5 sales data soon but we do know they plan to sell over 7.6 million PS5 consoles by March 2021. How many units that actually sell depends totally on the stock, and earlier reports suggested Sony could have as many as 8.25 million units available by early 2021.

