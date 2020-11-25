All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
Chinese TSMC competitor HSMC shut, ex-CEO says it ran out of money

Wuhan Hongxin Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (HSMC) falls, as investors run out of cash -- HSMC now under government control.

Published Wed, Nov 25 2020
Aaaaand Wuhan Hongxin Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (HSMC) is done -- they've folded under strain, with the company now insolvent.

Ex-CEO and head of R&D of HSMC, Chiang Shang-yi, told EE Times over a LinkedIn message: "Investors ran short of cash. I got caught by surprise. It's over now, and I'm back home in California". Back in August 2020 you could see the wheels buckling under considerable pressure, where I explained that HSMC was a mess.

But the $20 billion plant just couldn't muster the ability to fire up and begin to take a whimper of a swing at TSMC, with HSMC now under the control of the state assets supervision and administration commission for the Dongxihu district government in Wuhan.

