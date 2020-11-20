AMD's new Ryzen 5000 series CPUs get surprise early B450 mobo support

ASRock announces its AMD B450 motherboards now support AMD's new Zen 3-based Ryzen 5000 series CPUs with a new BIOS update.

AMD unleashed its new Zen 3 architecture that powered the Ryzen 5000 series CPUs, and now they'll work on an ASRock B450 based motherboard.

ASRock has announced that it has new BIOS updates being pushed out to its AMD B450-based range of motherboards, which is a huge deal. You can buy the mid-range Ryzen 5 5600X processor with a cheaper B450 motherboard, and enjoy a super-powered but not super-overpriced gaming rig.

ASRock B450 boards + BIOS update version