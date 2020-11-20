All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
AMD's new Ryzen 5000 series CPUs get surprise early B450 mobo support

ASRock announces its AMD B450 motherboards now support AMD's new Zen 3-based Ryzen 5000 series CPUs with a new BIOS update.

Published Fri, Nov 20 2020 12:48 AM CST
AMD unleashed its new Zen 3 architecture that powered the Ryzen 5000 series CPUs, and now they'll work on an ASRock B450 based motherboard.

ASRock has announced that it has new BIOS updates being pushed out to its AMD B450-based range of motherboards, which is a huge deal. You can buy the mid-range Ryzen 5 5600X processor with a cheaper B450 motherboard, and enjoy a super-powered but not super-overpriced gaming rig.

ASRock B450 boards + BIOS update version

  • B450 Steel Legend: P3.70
  • B450 Pro4: P4.50
  • B450 Pro4 R2.0: P4.50
  • Fatal1ty B450 Gaming K4: P4.50
  • B450M Steel Legend: P3.60
  • B450M Steel Legend (Pink Edition): P3.60P
  • B450M Pro4: P4.60
  • B450M Pro4 R2.0: P4.60
  • B450M Pro4-F: P2.40
  • B450M Pro4-F R2.0: P2.40
  • B450M/ac: P2.30
  • B450M/ac R2.0: P2.30
  • B450M-HDV: P4.20
  • B450M-HDV R4.0: P4.10
  • Fatal1ty B450 Gaming-ITX/ac: P4.20
Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering.

