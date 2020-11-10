PS5 doesn't have a web browser, Sony thinks it isn't necessary

Sony's next-gen PS5 is missing a web browser, one of the most basic features included on the PS4. Why? It's not essential.

The PlayStation 5 makes big improvements over the PS4 in various ways, including faster load times, astronomically more powerful CPU and GPU performance, and a dramatic adjustment in UI features. There's some things the PS5 is missing, though: It won't have a web browser, for one, and for two, it won't let you store PS5 games on regular external hard drives (they can only be stored on the internal SSD).

Why doesn't the PS5 have a web browser? Sony doesn't really think you need it. At least that's the public answer. The real answer might have something to do with web-based vulnerabilities. To wit, the PS4's browser on v1.76 allowed you to access the console's kernel by visiting a web page on the browser.

"Currently, we do not intend to install a web browser on PS5," Sony VP Hideaki Nishino said in a recent interview with AV Watch.

"Of course, I use it as a component to use various network functions, but I have doubts about whether a web browser is required for game consoles as an application, so please let me know."

Sony could add this in the future, though. The company plans to evolve the PS5 with future firmware updates, adding in features like 8K resolution output, possible native 1440p video signal output, and dynamically controlling fan speeds.