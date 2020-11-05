All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
GIVEAWAY: ASRock B460 Steel Legend Motherboards and Goodies!

Switch sales skyrocket to record Q2 high of 6.86 million

Nintendo reports record Q2 Switch sales highs of 6.86 million in FY2021, bringing total console sales to 68.3 million worldwide.

Published Thu, Nov 5 2020 6:26 PM CST
Nintendo Switch sales swell to 68.3 million worldwide on the back of strong Q2 purchases.

Today Nintendo announced its FYQ2'21 earnings, and the results are stellar. Switch hardware sales in particular showed a strong uptick by 43% year-over-year, pushing Q2'21's Switch sales to the highest levels of any second quarter since the system debuted in 2017.

Nintendo sold a record-breaking 6.86 million Switch units from July - September 30, 2020, bringing total FY2021 console sales to 12.53 million. This performance period also represents another milestone for Nintendo. FY 1H'21's Switch sales (Q1 + Q2) far exceed any other like-for-like period, beating first-half FY2020 earnings by more than 80%.

  • FY 1H'18 - 4.89 million
  • FY 1H'19 - 3.85 million
  • FY 1H'20 - 6.93 million
  • FY 1H'21 - 12.53 million
The Switch is now beating NES hardware sales and is currently the 6th best-selling Nintendo platform. Nintendo has adjusted its Switch sales forecast in FY2021 to 24 million, up 5 million units from the previous 19 million forecast. Nintendo has between Q3-Q4 to sell 11.47 million Switch consoles to hit its target. If Nintendo is successful, the Switch will have sold 79.77 million units, outselling the 3DS and closing rapidly on the Game Boy Advance.

Insofar as actual earnings, Nintendo pulled in 397.380 billion yen from total Switch platform revenues (hardware and software sales combined), or roughly $3.76 billion. Hardware made up 51% of this value, or $1.91 billion.

