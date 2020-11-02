All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudio, Sound & SpeakersCases, Cooling & PSUComputer SystemsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsNetworkingPeripheralsStorageVideo Cards
GuidesGamingAsk the ExpertsNewsletterAboutForums
GIVEAWAY: ASRock B460 Steel Legend Motherboards and Goodies!

HoloLens 2 Developer Edition now available, financing coming soon

Microsoft introduced the HoloLens 2 Developer edition which will be available for as little as $99 per month for developers.

@pumcypuhoy
Published Mon, Nov 2 2020 11:27 PM CST
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on RedditShare on FlipboardEmail to a friend

Microsoft is making the HoloLens 2 available for a broader audience. What was previously limited to enterprise-class organizations is now accessible for most developers.

HoloLens 2 Developer Edition now available, financing coming soon 01 | TweakTown.com

Microsoft introduced the HoloLens 2 Developer Edition, which should help independent developers and small software studios start creating Windows Mixed Reality experiences. The developer edition headset isn't a cheaper device, but Microsoft is now offering financing to soften the blow. The HoloLens 2 Developer Edition also comes with a few extra bundled perks to sweeten the deal.

Microsoft's HoloLens 2 Developer Edition bundle includes a standard HoloLens 2 headset, which retails for $3,500. The developer package also includes $500 in Azure credits, enabling developers to experiment with some of the HoloLens 2's cloud-enabled features, such as Azure Spatial anchoring and Azure Remote Render. The HoloLens 2 Developer edition also includes 3-month trial licenses for Unity Pro and the Pixyz Plugin, which Microsoft says is an added $750 value.

Microsoft isn't charging extra for the bonuses in the HoloLens 2 Developer Edition. The company is making it easier to swallow the cost of the headset. Microsoft said the HoloLens 2 Developer Edition is available today for $3,500, and early next year, it will offer financing for as low as $99 per month.

Buy at Amazon

Samsung HMD Odyssey+ Windows Mixed Reality Headset with 2 Wireless Con

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$619.98
$609.99$629.70$629.70
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 11/2/2020 at 11:22 pm CST - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCE:techcommunity.microsoft.com

Kevin is a lifelong tech enthusiast. His fascination with computer technology started at a very young age when he watched a family friend install a new hard drive into the family PC. After building his first computer at 15, Kevin started selling custom computers. After graduating, Kevin spent ten years working in the IT industry. These days, he spends his time learning and writing about technology - specifically immersive technologies like augmented reality and virtual reality.

Similar News

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles
© 1999-2020 Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.