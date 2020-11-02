HoloLens 2 Developer Edition now available, financing coming soon

Microsoft introduced the HoloLens 2 Developer edition which will be available for as little as $99 per month for developers.

Microsoft is making the HoloLens 2 available for a broader audience. What was previously limited to enterprise-class organizations is now accessible for most developers.

Microsoft introduced the HoloLens 2 Developer Edition, which should help independent developers and small software studios start creating Windows Mixed Reality experiences. The developer edition headset isn't a cheaper device, but Microsoft is now offering financing to soften the blow. The HoloLens 2 Developer Edition also comes with a few extra bundled perks to sweeten the deal.

Microsoft's HoloLens 2 Developer Edition bundle includes a standard HoloLens 2 headset, which retails for $3,500. The developer package also includes $500 in Azure credits, enabling developers to experiment with some of the HoloLens 2's cloud-enabled features, such as Azure Spatial anchoring and Azure Remote Render. The HoloLens 2 Developer edition also includes 3-month trial licenses for Unity Pro and the Pixyz Plugin, which Microsoft says is an added $750 value.

Microsoft isn't charging extra for the bonuses in the HoloLens 2 Developer Edition. The company is making it easier to swallow the cost of the headset. Microsoft said the HoloLens 2 Developer Edition is available today for $3,500, and early next year, it will offer financing for as low as $99 per month.