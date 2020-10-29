NVIDIA's new GeForce 457.09 WHQL drivers out, support GeForce RTX 3070

NVIDIA's new GeForce Game Ready 457.09 WHQL drivers are here, Game Ready for Watch Dogs: Legion and the new GeForce RTX 3070.

NVIDIA has just released its new GeForce Game Ready 457.09 WHQL drivers, which support the new GeForce RTX 3070 (our review on that here) and Ubisoft's just-released Watch Dogs: Legion.

The new GeForce Game Ready 457.09 WHQL drivers have Game Ready support for Watch Dogs: Legion, but also have optimal day one support for DiRT 5, Ghostrunner, Need for Speed: Hot Pursuit Remastered, and Xuan-Yuan Sword VII.

NVIDIA also add in support for 4 new G-SYNC compatible monitors, with the Acer XB323U GX, ASUS VG279QL1A, Dell AW2521HFLA, and GIGABYTE AORUS FI25F monitors.

Download the new GeForce Game Ready 457.09 WHQL drivers here.