NVIDIA's new GeForce 457.09 WHQL drivers out, support GeForce RTX 3070

NVIDIA's new GeForce Game Ready 457.09 WHQL drivers are here, Game Ready for Watch Dogs: Legion and the new GeForce RTX 3070.
@anthony256
Published Thu, Oct 29 2020 10:29 PM CDT
NVIDIA has just released its new GeForce Game Ready 457.09 WHQL drivers, which support the new GeForce RTX 3070 (our review on that here) and Ubisoft's just-released Watch Dogs: Legion.
The new GeForce Game Ready 457.09 WHQL drivers have Game Ready support for Watch Dogs: Legion, but also have optimal day one support for DiRT 5, Ghostrunner, Need for Speed: Hot Pursuit Remastered, and Xuan-Yuan Sword VII.
NVIDIA also add in support for 4 new G-SYNC compatible monitors, with the Acer XB323U GX, ASUS VG279QL1A, Dell AW2521HFLA, and GIGABYTE AORUS FI25F monitors.
Download the new GeForce Game Ready 457.09 WHQL drivers here.
NEWS SOURCE:nvidia.com