Ubisoft confirms PS5, Xbox Series X game performance: 4K 120FPS + more

Ubisoft details the kind of in-game performance we can expect on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X in AC Valhalla, Watch Dogs, etc.

@DeekeTweak
Published Mon, Oct 26 2020 6:15 PM CDT
Ubisoft reveals how games like Assassin's Creed Valhalla, Watch Dogs Legion, and Far Cry 6 will play on next-gen PS5, Xbox Series X consoles.

Ubisoft's latest games will all have varying performance on next-gen consoles. Watch Dogs Legion, for example, runs at 4K 30FPS max with ray tracing on, where as AC Valhalla can hit 4K 60FPS but features no ray tracing.

There's some features that are constant across all games, though. All of Ubisoft's newest games will support free upgrades on PS5 and Xbox Series X. If you buy a PS4 or Xbox One version of specific games, you'll get a free next-gen upgrade for no extra cost. And all of the games will feature ultra-fast loading via the new PCIe 4.0 SSD tech in each console.

These next-gen versions will be optimized to harness the raw power of the Zen 2 CPU and Navi RDNA 2.0 GPUs to hit perf targets like 4K 60FPS, 4K 120FPS, and new effects like ray tracing.

Here's a quick list detailing which games hit what perf:

NEWS SOURCE:news.ubisoft.com

Derek is absorbed with the intersection of technology and gaming, and is always looking forward to new advancements. With over six years in games journalism under his belt, Derek aims to further engage the gaming sector while taking a peek under the tech that powers it. He hopes to one day explore the stars in No Man's Sky with the magic of VR.

