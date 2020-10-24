NewsReviewsArticlesGuidesGamingAsk the ExpertsNewsletterForums
Digital games made $10.7 billion in September 2020, SuperData reports

A huge 40% spike in console game revenues help September 2020's overall digital earnings jump to $10.7 billion, up 16% YoY.

Published Sat, Oct 24 2020 11:57 PM CDT
The digital games market generated $10.7 billion in September 2020, up 14% year-over-year, SuperData reports.

September's double-digit percentage growth was driven by a huge spike in console game revenues. Big hits like NBA 2K21 (1.9 million sales), the Tony Hawk Pro Skater 1 + 2 re-release (2.8 million), Super Mario 3D All-Stars (1.8 million) and Marvel's Avengers (2.2 million) all helped skyrocket console earnings by 40%. No exact revenues were given, however.

PC gaming was up slightly by 8% thanks in no small part to Crusader Kings III, which moved 1.1 million sales. PC gaming was dominated by the usual suspects like League of Legends, Dungeon Fighter Online, and CrossFire. Another big metric was how Rocket League players jumped by 193% after the game went free-to-play on the Epic Store and consoles.

Check below for a month-by-month breakdown of digital games earnings throughout 2020 (July was omitted due to incomplete information).

Digital games made $10.7 billion in September 2020, SuperData reports 43 | TweakTown.com
NEWS SOURCE:superdataresearch.com

