ASUS shows off GeForce RTX 3070 KO (Korean Origin) graphics card

ASUS has just unveiled its new GeForce RTX 3070 KO, with the special edition KO standing for 'Korean Origin' -- exclusive to the South Korean market.

The new ASUS GeForce RTX 3070 KO was made by a special team of designers and managers, who all took feedback from gamers in South Korean gamers on what they would love to see in a graphic card when it comes to design, noise, temperature, and pricing.

ASUS ended using the final design from 10 candidates to make the GeForce RTX 3070 KO graphics card, with everything from the card design itself, the color scheme, and the packaging from Korean culture.

We have a dual-fan cooler, custom display output configuration (3 x DP 1.4 and 2 x HDMI 2.1 connectors) while the card requires dual 8-pin PCIe power connectors and is a 2.5-slot design. We should expect the card to launch on October 29, the day NVIDIA launches the GeForce RTX 3070.