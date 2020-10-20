NewsReviewsArticlesGuidesGamingAsk the ExpertsNewsletterForums
ASUS shows off GeForce RTX 3070 KO (Korean Origin) graphics card

ASUS has unveiled a new GeForce RTX 3070 graphics card that is exclusive to the South Korean market, the new RTX 3070 KO.

@anthony256
Published Tue, Oct 20 2020 8:59 PM CDT
ASUS has just unveiled its new GeForce RTX 3070 KO, with the special edition KO standing for 'Korean Origin' -- exclusive to the South Korean market.

ASUS shows off GeForce RTX 3070 KO (Korean Origin) graphics card 05 | TweakTown.com
The new ASUS GeForce RTX 3070 KO was made by a special team of designers and managers, who all took feedback from gamers in South Korean gamers on what they would love to see in a graphic card when it comes to design, noise, temperature, and pricing.

ASUS ended using the final design from 10 candidates to make the GeForce RTX 3070 KO graphics card, with everything from the card design itself, the color scheme, and the packaging from Korean culture.

ASUS shows off GeForce RTX 3070 KO (Korean Origin) graphics card 06 | TweakTown.com
ASUS shows off GeForce RTX 3070 KO (Korean Origin) graphics card 07 | TweakTown.com

We have a dual-fan cooler, custom display output configuration (3 x DP 1.4 and 2 x HDMI 2.1 connectors) while the card requires dual 8-pin PCIe power connectors and is a 2.5-slot design. We should expect the card to launch on October 29, the day NVIDIA launches the GeForce RTX 3070.

ASUS shows off GeForce RTX 3070 KO (Korean Origin) graphics card 08 | TweakTown.com
