Here's a family photo of the Zen 3-powered AMD Ryzen 5000 series CPUs

AMD's next-gen Zen 3-based Ryzen 9 5950X + Ryzen 9 5900X + Ryzen 7 5800X + Ryzen 5 5600X all smile for the camera in family photo.

@anthony256
Published Mon, Oct 19 2020 11:27 PM CDT
We are getting our first pictures of AMD's new Ryzen 5000 series CPUs, with the entire family of Zen 3-powered chips smiling for the camera. Check them all out:

Here's a family photo of the Zen 3-powered AMD Ryzen 5000 series CPUs 03 | TweakTown.com
The picture was tweeted by HXL (@9550Pro) with the Ryzen 9 5950X + Ryzen 9 5900X + Ryzen 7 5800X + Ryzen 5 5600X all pictured here in a tray. They're retail CPUs getting ready to be sent to an OEM or board partner, so they can go into new PCs.

Seeing them all at once leads me to believe we should see good quantities of not just the flagship Ryzen 9 5950X processor, but the entire stack of Zen 3 chips. I'm confident the new Ryzen 5000 series CPUs are going to be very popular, with numbers higher numbers available at launch -- unlike the GeForce RTX 30 series.

wccftech.com

Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering.

