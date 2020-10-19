Here's a family photo of the Zen 3-powered AMD Ryzen 5000 series CPUs

We are getting our first pictures of AMD's new Ryzen 5000 series CPUs, with the entire family of Zen 3-powered chips smiling for the camera. Check them all out:

VIEW GALLERY - 2 IMAGES

The picture was tweeted by HXL (@9550Pro) with the Ryzen 9 5950X + Ryzen 9 5900X + Ryzen 7 5800X + Ryzen 5 5600X all pictured here in a tray. They're retail CPUs getting ready to be sent to an OEM or board partner, so they can go into new PCs.

Seeing them all at once leads me to believe we should see good quantities of not just the flagship Ryzen 9 5950X processor, but the entire stack of Zen 3 chips. I'm confident the new Ryzen 5000 series CPUs are going to be very popular, with numbers higher numbers available at launch -- unlike the GeForce RTX 30 series.