XFX China gets rid of 'almost all' Radeon RX cards to mining farms

XFX China reportedly gets rid of 'almost all' of its Radeon RX 500 and Radeon RX 5000 series graphics cards to mining farms.

@anthony256
Published Thu, Oct 15 2020 9:31 PM CDT
AMD is about to launch its new RDNA 2-based Radeon RX 6000 series graphics cards, with news breaking from MyDrivers that the Chinese XFX branch has sold "almost all" of its Radeon RX 500 and Radeon RX 5000 series graphics cards to crypto mining farms.

There's no confirmation of this news, but a machine translated excerpt from MyDrivers explains: "According to the information received, throughout September, XFX did not give agents several graphics cards in China. Almost all mainstream models on the market such as RX 580 8GB, RX 590 8GB, RX 5600 XT, RX 5700 XT, etc are out of stock. As for the reason, it is said that after XFX received these chips from AMD, they directly sold them to the miners , completely becoming "mining cards", causing the agents to not get the goods at all".

MyDrivers also notes that Navi 10-based graphics cards (Radeon RX 5600 and RX 5700 series) and AMD's older Polaris-based Radeon RX 500 series are very popular -- even with the release of NVIDIA's new Ampere-based GeForce RTX 30 series, when it comes to mining.

NEWS SOURCES:videocardz.com, news.mydrivers.com

Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering.

