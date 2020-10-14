American rapper Logic buys ultra-rare Pokemon card for $220,000

American rapper Logic has just slapped down a huge $220,000 on an ultra-rare Pokemon carrd, as he was the leading bidder on a PSA 10 Base 1st Edition Charizard card.

Logic, whose real name is Robert Bryson Hall II, posted on Instagram explaining: "When I was a kid I absolutely loved Pokemon but couldn't afford the cards. I remember even trying to trade food stamps for theirs and now as an adult who has saved every penny he has made being able to enjoy something that I've loved since childhood now as a grown man is like buying back a piece of something I could never have. It's not about the material, it's about the experience".

Cardhops explained on Twitter: "A PSA 10 Base Set 1st Edition Charizard just sold at auction with an ending bid of $183,812.00 via @IconicAuctions. Including the 20% buyer's premium, the total transaction value exceeds $220k. As of now, this is the highest known sale of the card".