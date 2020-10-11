Razer enters PC case business, intros ATX and Mini-ITX cases with RGB

Razer intros new Tomahawk ATX for $200, and smaller Mini-ITX model for $180 -- both have tempered glass, and RGB lighting.

Razer has just introduced two new Tomahawk gaming cases, with the new Tomahawk A1 (ATX) for $199 and the new Tomahawk M1 (Mini-ITX) for $179. Check them both out in the video below:

Both of the new Razer Tomahawk cases have huge tempered glass doors that open from a swiveling mount at the rear, which looks great -- and speaking of looking great you have some gorgeous RGB lighting as usual.

I should note that this isn't the first Razer case, as the company teased its Tomahawk Elite at CES 2019 with gull-wing tempered glass doors -- except, the Tomahawk Elite was only a proof of concept. Fast-forward to CES 2020 and the company showed off its Tomahawk Gaming Desktop pre-built PC, but it didn't reach the market.

Inside of the larger Razer Tomahawk A1 case we're looking at a regular ATX layout, which has support for a graphics card at up to 384mm long. The cooling hardware is housed, with the PSU and storage hidden under a shroud which will keep the inside of your gaming PC nice and clean.

Round back we have some cable management covers that will keep things looking clean with your mess of cables, with both sides of the Tomahawk A1 seeing Razer use glass panels that open with a push-pin mechanism (from the rear).

The smaller Tomahawk M1 comes in Mini-ITX size which sees Razer effectively get the Tomahawk A1 case and cram it from the ATM form factor down to the smaller Mini-ITX goodness. We have the same 2 x USB 3.2 ports, 1 x USB 3.2 Type-C port, 1 x microphone port, 1 x headphone/mic combo port, and then the rest and power buttons.

Razer accepts a graphics card at up to 320mm long in the smaller Tomahawk M1 case, with an SFX power supply to keep your gaming rig up and running.

The new Razer Tomahawk A1 costs $199, while the Tomahawk M1 costs $179.