Amazon's Lord of the Rings TV show reaches pivotal point in filming

The director that's doing Amazon's Lord of the Rings TV show has revealed he has reached a milestone in the TV shows filming.

Published Mon, Oct 12 2020 3:03 AM CDT
Production for Amazon's Lord of the Rings TV show has already begun, and now the director has revealed filming has reached a milestone.

The director for the coming TV show, J.A Bayona, took to his Instagram story and took a photo of himself and said, "This is my face of having completed more than half the weeks of shooting. More tomorrow!". We can assume he is talking about the Lord of the Rings TV show from the emoji's he used at the end of the statement, which were wizards and elves.

Bayona has previously directed Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom and will be directing the series's first two episodes. For those who don't know, the show's filming is taking place in New Zealand, and we can assume that production is running slightly behind schedule due to the coronavirus pandemic. However, New Zealand has recently listed all restrictions for Auckland.

NEWS SOURCE:gamespot.com

Jak's love for technology, and, more specifically, PC gaming, began at 10 years old. It was the day his dad showed him how to play Age of Empires on an old Compaq PC. Ever since that day, Jak fell in love with games and the progression of the technology industry in all its forms. Instead of typical FPS, Jak holds a very special spot in his heart for RTS games.

