Amazon's Lord of the Rings TV show reaches pivotal point in filming

Production for Amazon's Lord of the Rings TV show has already begun, and now the director has revealed filming has reached a milestone.

The director for the coming TV show, J.A Bayona, took to his Instagram story and took a photo of himself and said, "This is my face of having completed more than half the weeks of shooting. More tomorrow!". We can assume he is talking about the Lord of the Rings TV show from the emoji's he used at the end of the statement, which were wizards and elves.

Bayona has previously directed Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom and will be directing the series's first two episodes. For those who don't know, the show's filming is taking place in New Zealand, and we can assume that production is running slightly behind schedule due to the coronavirus pandemic. However, New Zealand has recently listed all restrictions for Auckland.

