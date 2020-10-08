NewsReviewsArticlesGuidesGamingAsk the ExpertsNewsletterForums

Antec's new DP502 FLUX mid-tower chassis cools your PC and your wallet

Antec's latest F-LUX platform case, the DP502, delivers substantial component cooling and ample space for an affordable price tag.

Published Thu, Oct 8 2020 2:31 PM CDT
Today Antec announced the DP502 FLUX PC case, a mid-tower chassis that brings substantial cooling and space for just $69.99.

Antec's new DP502 FLUX PC case is the latest in the company's F-LUX line, which emphasizes temperature control. The DP502 makes good on Antec's promise with 5x 120mm built-in fans, including 3x ARGB fans in the front, 1x fan in the rear for exhaust, and one reverse fan above the PSU shroud to help cool the installed GPU. The case can also fit up to 9x 120mm fans.

The DP502 can fit full-sized GPUs including tri-fan cards, and has GPU clearance of up to 402mm in length, and up to 360mm radiators in the front ant top, with enough space for a 120mm radiator in the rear. The tempered glass panel ensures your build can shine from afar, and a built-in LED controller makes RGB fan installation a breeze. There's room for up to 7 drives; 3x 3.5-inch drives, 2x 2.5-inch drives, and room for a 5.25-inch optical disc drive.

There doesn't appear to be mesh in the front, only plastic slots, but a magnetic dust filter is installed on the inside to keep mitigate dust. It also three other dust filters on the top, bottom, and side to keep the system clean.

Antec's DP502 FLUX case will cost $69.99 and will be on sale soon at retailers and online vendors. Check below for full specifications and a ton of info on compatibility, sizing, cable management, and everything else:

