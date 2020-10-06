ASUS reveals its new GeForce RTX 3070 TUF GAMING series

ASUS is ready for gamers with its GeForce RTX 3070 TUF GAMING series of graphics cards unveiled, with a triple-fan cooler.

ASUS has just unveiled its new GeForce RTX 3070 TUF GAMING series of graphics cards, with two models in the new RTX 3070 TUF GAMING family with an OC and non-OC model.

The new ASUS GeForce RTX 3070 TUF GAMING cards arrive in triple-fan coolers, in a 2.5-slot design. ASUS requires dual 8-pin PCIe power connectors on the new RTX 3070 TUF GAMING cards, with 3 x DP 1.4 and 2 x HDMI 2.1 ports on the back.

As for when the cards will be available, NVIDIA pushed the GeForce RTX 3070 out by two weeks so the new release is October 29. AMD will be unveiling its new RDNA 2-based "Big Navi" Radeon RX 6000 series on October 28, the day before the RTX 3070 becomes available.

ASUS has changed the positioning of the second HDMI 2.1 port, which is an interesting tweak on the I/O side of things.