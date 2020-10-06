John McAfee arrested for tax evasion, faces up to 30 years in prison

Cybersecurity magnate John McAfee has been arrested on indictment charges for four years' of tax evasion, to face extradition.

According to unsealed indictment documents filed in June, McAfee has avoided income tax for at least four years. From 2014 to 2018, McAfee was paid millions for various high-profile endeavors including consulting, on-stage events, promotion of cryptocurrency, and even selling his story for a biopic documentary. McAfee faces 10 total counts: 5 for tax evasion and 5 for failing to file income tax. If convicted, McAfee could face maximum charges of up to five years imprisonment for each count of tax evasion (25 years) and 1 year for each count of knowingly failing to file a tax return (5 years), equaling up to 30 years in prison.

The indictment alleges McAfee avoided taxes by channeling these funds to accounts in other people's names, including both cryptocurrency wallets and bank accounts. McAfee also allegedly hid major million-dollar assets from the IRS including vehicles, yachts, and real estate with mock ownership in others' names.

John McAfee has been arrested in Spain and will soon be extradited to the United States to face the charges.

Below is a copy of the press release from the United States Department of Justice, and here's a link to the indictment document.