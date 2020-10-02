NewsReviewsArticlesGuidesGamingAsk the ExpertsNewsletterForums

Microsoft is looking for beta testers for Flight Simulator VR

Microsoft is calling for beta testers for the MS Flight Simulator VR update. Windows MR owners get priority in the closed test.

@pumcypuhoy
Published Fri, Oct 2 2020 5:02 PM CDT
Microsoft is getting closer to releasing the highly anticipated VR update for MS Flight Simulator. The VR update isn't ready for primetime yet, but Microsoft is putting out a call for beta testers to complete the bug testing phase.

Microsoft is looking for beta testers for Flight Simulator VR 01 | TweakTown.com

Microsoft is accepting applications for access to the Flight Simulator VR closed beta. The company is looking for core fans who already own the game and already own a VR headset. Beta access will roll out in two phases, with the first group comprising Windows MR headset owners. Beta access for other headsets will roll out in phase two.

You will need to meet specific criteria to be considered for the beta. First and foremost, you must already own MS Flight Simulator and a VR headset. You must also be registered as a Flight Simulator Insider. Microsoft will also require you to submit your DxDiag log along with a signed copy of an NDA agreement that prevents you from disclosing your experience with the early access game.

None of the above matters if your computer doesn't meet the hardware specifications, though. You will need to have Windows 10 with at least updates 1909 installed, running on at least an i5-4460 or Ryzen 3 1200, 16GB of memory, and a GTX 1080 or better. You will also need 150GB of free drive space.

Microsoft said it's important to know that signing up does not guarantee you a spot in the beta test. Space is limited, and only a select few will gain access. You can find the beta access form on the Microsoft Flight Simulator website.

NEWS SOURCES:flightsimulator.com, flightsimulator.com

Kevin is a lifelong tech enthusiast. His fascination with computer technology started at a very young age when he watched a family friend install a new hard drive into the family PC. After building his first computer at 15, Kevin started selling custom computers. After graduating, Kevin spent ten years working in the IT industry. These days, he spends his time learning and writing about technology - specifically immersive technologies like augmented reality and virtual reality.

