Check out Maingear's new SFF gaming PC, packed with GeForce RTX 3090

NVIDIA's new GeForce RTX 3090 graphics card is finally here (our review on the RTX 3090 FE, and MSI's custom RTX 3090 GAMING X TRIO) but Maingear's new SFF gaming PC is something you need to check out.

Maingear's new Turbo line of gaming PCs is a small form factor family (SFF) of rigs that have the company's hand-crafted APEX liquid cooling. This means it can keep the CPU (both Intel and AMD's latest chips) as well as NVIDIA's new 8K monster GeForce RTX 3090 nice and chilled under water cooling.

CEO of Maingear, Wallas Santos, explained: "Paired with our hand-crafted revolutionary APEX liquid cooling and custom desktop designs, our new line of gaming PCs deliver the most performance that we have ever offered. When equipped with the incredible RTX 3090, our Turbo desktop in particular truly transforms into an unbeatable small-form-factor beast unlike any other pre-built on the market".

You can check out and configure your own Maingear Turbo SFF gaming PC on their website.