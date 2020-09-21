NewsReviewsArticlesGuidesGamingAsk the ExpertsNewsletterForums

UltraLeap's advanced hand-tracking hardware now widely available

UltraLeap's industrial-grade hand-tracking technology is now available for manufacturers to embed in virtual reality devices.

@pumcypuhoy
Published Mon, Sep 21 2020 8:34 PM CDT
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on RedditShare on FlipboardEmail to a friend

UltraLeap announced the availability of the Stereo IR 170 hand tracking module for hardware and software developers. The evaluation kit will enable headset makers to design devices with embedded UltraLeap sensor, and for software developers to prepare for that future.

UltraLeap's advanced hand-tracking hardware now widely available 01 | TweakTown.com

UltraLeap's hand tracking solution is the evolution of the company's Leap Motion hand tracking peripheral. The Stereo IR 170 offers a wider field of view than the Leap Motion sensor (170-degrees x 170 degrees versus 150-degrees x 120-degrees), and it can see your hands at up to 75cm from the sensor.

UltraLeap's new sensor is also more compact and draws less power than the Leap Motion unit, making it suitable fordirect integration into VR and AR devices.

The Stereo IR 170 isn't a new device. Leap Motion first revealed the device before it joined forces with Ultrahaptics in 2019 to form UltraLeap. Previously, the sensor was available only for select partners.

Varjo VR-2, VRgineers XTAL, and Pimax's hand tracking module are the only devices with this technology currently embedded. With the broader availability of UltraLeap's technology, we should see new headsets with hand tracking emerge soon, perhaps even a mobile headset powered by Qualcomm's XR2 SoC.

Buy at Amazon

Leap Motion Controller, Gesture Motion Control for PC or MAC

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$139.97
---
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 9/21/2020 at 8:23 pm CDT - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCE:ultraleap.com

Kevin is a lifelong tech enthusiast. His fascination with computer technology started at a very young age when he watched a family friend install a new hard drive into the family PC. After building his first computer at 15, Kevin started selling custom computers. After graduating, Kevin spent ten years working in the IT industry. These days, he spends his time learning and writing about technology - specifically immersive technologies like augmented reality and virtual reality.

Similar News

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription

Latest News

View More News

Latest Reviews

View More Reviews

Latest Articles

View More Articles
© 1999-2020 Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.