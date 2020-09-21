UltraLeap's advanced hand-tracking hardware now widely available

UltraLeap's industrial-grade hand-tracking technology is now available for manufacturers to embed in virtual reality devices.

UltraLeap announced the availability of the Stereo IR 170 hand tracking module for hardware and software developers. The evaluation kit will enable headset makers to design devices with embedded UltraLeap sensor, and for software developers to prepare for that future.

UltraLeap's hand tracking solution is the evolution of the company's Leap Motion hand tracking peripheral. The Stereo IR 170 offers a wider field of view than the Leap Motion sensor (170-degrees x 170 degrees versus 150-degrees x 120-degrees), and it can see your hands at up to 75cm from the sensor.

UltraLeap's new sensor is also more compact and draws less power than the Leap Motion unit, making it suitable fordirect integration into VR and AR devices.

The Stereo IR 170 isn't a new device. Leap Motion first revealed the device before it joined forces with Ultrahaptics in 2019 to form UltraLeap. Previously, the sensor was available only for select partners.

Varjo VR-2, VRgineers XTAL, and Pimax's hand tracking module are the only devices with this technology currently embedded. With the broader availability of UltraLeap's technology, we should see new headsets with hand tracking emerge soon, perhaps even a mobile headset powered by Qualcomm's XR2 SoC.