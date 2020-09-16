Sony's biggest PS5 games also coming to PS4, free upgrades confirmed

Sony isn't ready to leave the PlayStation 4's 100 million-strong playerbase behind, confirms marquee PS5 games are also coming to PS4.

There's lots of life left in the PS4 platform and Sony isn't ready to give it up just yet. Sony's already confirmed the PS4 will live alongside the PS5 until 2022, and new PS4 titles are coming. Now Sony's Jim Ryan confirms a handful of PS5 games are also launching on the PS4 too.

Big games like Spider-Man Miles Morales and Horizon Forbidden West are also releasing on the PlayStation 4. Spider-Man will be available on both PS4 and PS5 on November 12, whereas Horizon Forbidden West is coming out sometime in 2021. Anyone who buys a PS4 version will also get a free upgrade to the PS5 version.

Due to the huge disparity in console power, expect a significant performance rift between the PS4 and PS5 versions. The PS4 versions will obviously not feature high-end capabilities like ray-traced visuals, 4K 60FPS, 3D Audio, haptic feedback, and perhaps the most significant feature of them all, instantaneous loading.

This also confirms that both of these games (and more unannounced titles, likely) were built with the PS4 in mind, not centered around the highly synergistic PS5 hardware.

Here's what Jim Ryan said: