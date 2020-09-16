Sony confirms PlayStation 5 price: $399 digital, $499 standard
Published Wed, Sep 16 2020 3:45 PM CDT | Updated Wed, Sep 16 2020 4:28 PM CDT
It's official: The PlayStation 5 will cost $499 for the standard edition, and $399 for the digital edition.
Sony today announced the PlayStation 5's price points, and the digital edition is $100 cheaper:
- PS5 standard (disc) - $499
- PS5 digital (no disc drive) - $399
This is an aggressive price point that pushes the digital edition, and Sony is prepared to weather the production losses by locking gamers to its digital ecosystem. The digital-only system forces gamers to buy titles directly from Sony, which nets a premium for them, especially first-party games that give Sony 100% of all revenues.
The PlayStation 5 is due out November 12, 2020.
PlayStation 5 specs and details:
- Custom SoC with second-gen Navi GPU, Zen 2 CPU
- 8-Core, 16-thread Zen 2 CPU at 3.5GHz
- Navi 2X GPU with 36 CUs on RDNA 2 at 2.23GHz
- Ultra-fast 825GB 12-channel PCIe 4.0 M.2 NVMe SSD with up to 9GB/sec speeds
- Two SKUs: Digital-only, and standard with a disc drive
- Support for 4K 120 Hz TVs
- Ray-tracing enabled
- 8K output support (for gaming)
- Plays PS4 games, BC is on a title-to-title basis
- Separate games that ship on BD-XL Blu-ray discs
- New controller with extensive haptic and tactile feedback
