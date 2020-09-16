Sony confirms PlayStation 5 price: $399 digital, $499 standard

Sony reveals next-gen PlayStation 5 pricing: $ for the digital-only option, and the physical disc-based console will cost $

It's official: The PlayStation 5 will cost $499 for the standard edition, and $399 for the digital edition.

Sony today announced the PlayStation 5's price points, and the digital edition is $100 cheaper:

PS5 standard (disc) - $499

PS5 digital (no disc drive) - $399

This is an aggressive price point that pushes the digital edition, and Sony is prepared to weather the production losses by locking gamers to its digital ecosystem. The digital-only system forces gamers to buy titles directly from Sony, which nets a premium for them, especially first-party games that give Sony 100% of all revenues.

The PlayStation 5 is due out November 12, 2020.

PlayStation 5 specs and details: