NewsReviewsArticlesGuidesGamingAsk the ExpertsNewsletterForums

Sony confirms PlayStation 5 price: $399 digital, $499 standard

Sony reveals next-gen PlayStation 5 pricing: $ for the digital-only option, and the physical disc-based console will cost $

@DeekeTweak
Published Wed, Sep 16 2020 3:45 PM CDT   |   Updated Wed, Sep 16 2020 4:28 PM CDT
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on RedditShare on FlipboardEmail to a friend

It's official: The PlayStation 5 will cost $499 for the standard edition, and $399 for the digital edition.

Sony confirms PlayStation 5 price: 9 digital, 9 standard 32 | TweakTown.com
VIEW GALLERY - 2 IMAGES

Sony today announced the PlayStation 5's price points, and the digital edition is $100 cheaper:

  • PS5 standard (disc) - $499
  • PS5 digital (no disc drive) - $399

This is an aggressive price point that pushes the digital edition, and Sony is prepared to weather the production losses by locking gamers to its digital ecosystem. The digital-only system forces gamers to buy titles directly from Sony, which nets a premium for them, especially first-party games that give Sony 100% of all revenues.

The PlayStation 5 is due out November 12, 2020.

Sony confirms PlayStation 5 price: $399 digital, $499 standard 54 | TweakTown.com

Check below for more info on everything we know about the PlayStation 5 so far:

PlayStation 5 specs and details:

  • Custom SoC with second-gen Navi GPU, Zen 2 CPU
  • 8-Core, 16-thread Zen 2 CPU at 3.5GHz
  • Navi 2X GPU with 36 CUs on RDNA 2 at 2.23GHz
  • Ultra-fast 825GB 12-channel PCIe 4.0 M.2 NVMe SSD with up to 9GB/sec speeds
  • Two SKUs: Digital-only, and standard with a disc drive
  • Support for 4K 120 Hz TVs
  • Ray-tracing enabled
  • 8K output support (for gaming)
  • Plays PS4 games, BC is on a title-to-title basis
  • Separate games that ship on BD-XL Blu-ray discs
  • New controller with extensive haptic and tactile feedback
Buy at Amazon

Ghost of Tsushima Launch Edition - PlayStation 4

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$74.99
$69.99$55.09$51.99
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 9/16/2020 at 4:28 pm CDT - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.

Derek is absorbed with the intersection of technology and gaming, and is always looking forward to new advancements. With over six years in games journalism under his belt, Derek aims to further engage the gaming sector while taking a peek under the tech that powers it. He hopes to one day explore the stars in No Man's Sky with the magic of VR.

Similar News

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription

Latest News

View More News

Latest Reviews

View More Reviews

Latest Articles

View More Articles
© 1999-2020 Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.