NewsReviewsArticlesGuidesGamingAsk the ExpertsNewsletterForums

Scientists think there's diamond exoplanets that we could one day mine

Scientists have found the recipe for the universe to cook up a diamond exoplanet, and they believe some would already be out there.

@Jak_ConnorTT
Published Tue, Sep 15 2020 3:24 AM CDT
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on RedditShare on FlipboardEmail to a friend

Researchers from the Arizona State University and the University of Chicago have proven through experimentation that it's possible there are planets that could mostly be made out of diamonds.

Scientists think there's diamond exoplanets that we could one day mine 04 | TweakTown.com

There are several factors to the recipe of space creating a diamond exoplanet, and one of those is if the planet is orbiting a star that is rich in carbon - a necessary ingredient in a diamond's composition. Another component is water, followed by pressure and heat. Gravity could have caused the necessary pressure, which has left scientists thinking that there could possibly be many planets out there already in this correct kind of environment.

The researchers decided to put the theory to the test, and took a silicon carbide and placed it in a very high-pressure situation. Adding water, compression with diamond "anvils", and heat from a laser to try and replicate the conditions of a cabron-rich planet, they were able to successfully create diamonds and silica. If you are interested in reading more about this story, check out this link here for more information.

If you are interested in how mining diamond planets, or any space object that has valuable resources could solve many of Earth's problems, check out this link here.

Buy at Amazon

DALIX NASA Hat Baseball Cap Washed Cotton Embroidered Logo Pigment Dye (H-005-NASA)

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$10.97
$10.97$10.97$10.97
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 9/15/2020 at 3:13 am CDT - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCE:iopscience.iop.org

Jak's love for technology, and, more specifically, PC gaming, began at 10 years old. It was the day his dad showed him how to play Age of Empires on an old Compaq PC. Ever since that day, Jak fell in love with games and the progression of the technology industry in all its forms. Instead of typical FPS, Jak holds a very special spot in his heart for RTS games.

Similar News

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription

Latest News

View More News

Latest Reviews

View More Reviews

Latest Articles

View More Articles
© 1999-2020 Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.