TweakTown
NewsReviewsArticlesGuidesGamingAsk the ExpertsNewsletterForums

Here's how space mining could be the solution to pollution on Earth

Humans are polluting and destroying Earth in the mining industry, but what if that could all be solved by mining in space?

@Jak_ConnorTT
Jak Connor
Published Mon, Aug 17 2020 2:32 AM CDT
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on RedditShare on FlipboardEmail to a friend

You don't need to be a scientist to understand that the mining industry is, at least to some degree, impacting Earth negatively. So, how do we solve this problem?

Well, there are a few ways humans can solve the pollution issue from the mining industry, and one of them is to take our mining ventures off Earth and into space. As explained by Kurzgesagt in the above video, many of the metals found in very common devices are metals that are ripped out of Earth, and through the extraction process there's a loss of "biodiversity soil erosion, and contamination of surface water, groundwater, and soil."

Luckily, these same metals are also found in space but are trapped inside the surface of asteroids. If humans pooled their resources together to attempt landing on one of these asteroids to harvest its resources, and when considering the sheer size and resource capacity of some asteroids floating close to Earth, we could potentially rule out any mining done of Earth altogether. The idea would be to change one of the resource-heavy asteroids' trajectory and redirect it, so it was much closer to Earth.

Humans would then land robotic drilling machines on the surface of the asteroid and begin harvesting the resources - flying them back down to Earth's surface periodically. Committing to this method of mining, or essentially -- space mining, not only solves a large portion of the pollution issue on Earth, but also propels humans forward as a civilization that is now utilizing the resources in our solar system.

For more information on this topic, check out this link here.

Buy at Amazon

Space!: The Universe as You've Never Seen It Before

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$18.79
$18.79--
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 8/16/2020 at 6:21 pm CDT - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCES:sites.google.com, youtube.com

Jak's love for technology, and, more specifically, PC gaming, began at 10 years old. It was the day his dad showed him how to play Age of Empires on an old Compaq PC. Ever since that day, Jak fell in love with games and the progression of the technology industry in all its forms. Instead of typical FPS, Jak holds a very special spot in his heart for RTS games.

Similar News

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription

Latest News

View More News

Latest Reviews

View More Reviews

Latest Articles

View More Articles
© 1999-2020 Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.