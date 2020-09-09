NewsReviewsArticlesGuidesGamingAsk the ExpertsNewsletterForums

EVGA GeForce RTX 3070 XC3: 2.2-slot design, triple-fan cooler

EVGA's next-gen Ampere-based GeForce RTX 3070 XC3 graphics card gets spotted, 2.2-slot design, and triple-fan cooler on display.

Published Wed, Sep 9 2020 10:23 PM CDT
EVGA's upcoming GeForce RTX 3070 XC3 has been spotted in the wild, with EVGA's own Jacob Freeman, tweeting out a picture of the card. Check it out:

The new EVGA GeForce RTX 3070 XC3 has a 2.2-slot design and a large triple-fan cooler, and will be one of two custom GeForce RTX 3070 graphics cards from EVGA. The other will be the higher-end premium GeForce RTX 3070 ICX3 FTW3.

We have a fully custom PCB on EVGA's new GeForce RTX 3070 XC3, with a triple-fan cooler and massive heat sink that you can see underneath. Freeman said that the RTX 3070 XC3 will be around 11.2 inches tall (or long) while the RTX 3070 FTW3 card is 11.8 inches.

We should have more details on EVGA's upcoming GeForce RTX 3070 graphics cards as they launch, with review samples hopefully organized between now and then here on TweakTown.

NEWS SOURCE:wccftech.com

Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering.

