EVGA GeForce RTX 3070 XC3: 2.2-slot design, triple-fan cooler

EVGA's upcoming GeForce RTX 3070 XC3 has been spotted in the wild, with EVGA's own Jacob Freeman, tweeting out a picture of the card. Check it out:

The new EVGA GeForce RTX 3070 XC3 has a 2.2-slot design and a large triple-fan cooler, and will be one of two custom GeForce RTX 3070 graphics cards from EVGA. The other will be the higher-end premium GeForce RTX 3070 ICX3 FTW3.

We have a fully custom PCB on EVGA's new GeForce RTX 3070 XC3, with a triple-fan cooler and massive heat sink that you can see underneath. Freeman said that the RTX 3070 XC3 will be around 11.2 inches tall (or long) while the RTX 3070 FTW3 card is 11.8 inches.

We should have more details on EVGA's upcoming GeForce RTX 3070 graphics cards as they launch, with review samples hopefully organized between now and then here on TweakTown.