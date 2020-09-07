NewsReviewsArticlesGuidesGamingAsk the ExpertsNewsletterForums

Doom runs on everything...even pregnancy tests

Doom runs on everything: Refrigerators, toasters, digital cameras, ATMs, card readers, and even pregnancy tests. Yes, really.

Published Mon, Sep 7 2020 1:32 PM CDT
Modder foone sacrifices untold goats to the Icon of Sin to get Doom running on a pregnancy test. That's a result that's always guaranteed to make you happy.

Doom is playable on everything: Fridges, digital cameras from the early 2000s, ATMs, toasters, you name it. Practically anything with a digital screen can run Doom...event pregnancy tests. Twitter user foone recently got Doom up and running on a pregnancy test with a digital 128x32 pixel monochrome display. It's bizarre and mind-bending that Doom, the universal anti-Can it Run Crysis benchmark, is playable on something like this.

The results are rudimentary at best. The screen is made up of white X's and dots, which normally inspire a range of emotions from palpable relief, anxiety, or excitement. Now these little rendered bits are being used to play a demon-slaying FPS from the 90s.

Here's a quick list of what odd devices can run Doom, as per It Runs Doom.com:

  • Pregnancy tests
  • Myki card readers
  • Kodak DC260 from 1998
  • Smartcar screens
  • Refrigerators
  • Toasters (used as a controller)
  • On a Discord chat (code streamed in chat)
  • EKG machines
