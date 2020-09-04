NewsReviewsArticlesGuidesGamingAsk the ExpertsNewsletterForums

This new tiny modular nuclear reactor could be a game changer

Nuclear energy startup NuScale's game-changing modular nuclear reactor receives approval from US Nuclear Regulatory Commission.

@anthony256
Published Fri, Sep 4 2020 10:15 PM CDT
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on RedditShare on FlipboardEmail to a friend

You might not have heard about NuScale, but I think you will over the next few years -- as the nuclear energy startup has just crossed a milestone for its modular nuclear reactor design.

This new tiny modular nuclear reactor could be a game changer 03 | TweakTown.com
VIEW GALLERY - 2 IMAGES

NuScale has become the first American modular design to get to this point, reports Popular Mechanics. NuScale's new design uses a classic nuclear fission water reactor technology, but in a super-small footprint, versus the gigantic sizes of nuclear power plants worldwide.

Marc Nichol, senior director of new reactors at the Nuclear Energy Institute explains: "The approval of NuScale's small modular reactor design is not only a monumental milestone for NuScale but is a crucial step for the future of the industry. As the first U.S. small modular reactor design to be issued a [Final Safety Evaluation Report], NuScale is pioneering the way for additional innovative advanced nuclear technologies under development".

This new tiny modular nuclear reactor could be a game changer 02 | TweakTown.com

The US Nuclear Regulatory Commission (NRC) explains: "NuScale is a natural circulation light water reactor with the reactor core and helical coil steam generators located in a common reactor vessel in a cylindrical steel containment".

The NRC continues: "The reactor vessel containment module is submerged in water in the reactor building safety related pool, which is also the ultimate heat sink for the reactor. The pool portion of the reactor building is located below grade".

NuScale's currently approved for 50 megawatts per module, but will need to get approval for 60 megawatts per module.

Check out the full article here.

Buy at Amazon

Pandora's Promise

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$12.99
---
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 9/4/2020 at 10:15 pm CDT - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCES:nei.org, solartribune.com, popularmechanics.com

Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering.

Similar News

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription

Latest News

View More News

Latest Reviews

View More Reviews

Latest Articles

View More Articles
© 1999-2020 Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.