Crysis Remastered system specs released, yes your PC can run Crysis

Crysis Remastered is nearly here, with Crytek releasing the PC system requirements -- you actually don't need too much hardware.

If you've been wondering what kind of nuclear reactor you need to run Crysis Remastered, you won't need one -- it seems it'll run on even modest gaming PCs.

Crytek is requiring at a minimum, an Intel Core i5-3450 or AMD Ryzen 3 series CPU and 8GB of system RAM. You'll need 20GB of storage space minimum, with GPU minimum requirements at an NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1050 Ti or AMD Radeon RX 470.

The recommended PC requirements for Crysis Remastered are a little higher -- system RAM goes to 12GB from 8GB, and the CPU requirements go up to the Core i5-7600K or higher, or the Ryzen 5 series family of CPUs or higher.

GPU requirements for Crysis Remastered aren't too bad at all for the recommended specs, with Crytek requiring a GeForce GTX 1660 Ti or Radeon RX Vega 56 graphics card. I'm actually disappointed, as it would be awesome to see a "Yes, it can run Crysis" recommendation of like an Intel Core i9-9900K or Ryzen 7 3850X and GeForce RTX 3080 or something.

Oh well.

Crysis Remastered minimum PC requirements

CPU : Intel Core i5-3450 / AMD Ryzen 3

RAM : 8GB

GPU : NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1050 TI /AMD Radeon 470

Storage : 20GB

DirectX: DX11

Crysis Remastered recommended PC requirements

CPU : Intel Core i5-7600k or higher / AMD Ryzen 5 or higher

RAM : 12GB

GPU : NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1660 TI / AMD Radeon Vega 56

Storage : 20GB

DirectX: DX11

Crysis Remastered Features

HD/4K textures

Screen Space Direction Occlusion (SSDO)

Voxel-based global illumination (SVOGI)

High-end volumetric fog/lighting effects and reflections

Software-based ray-tracing in CryEngine 5.6

Motion blur

Parallax occlusion mapping

New particle effects

Enhanced depth of field

More on Crysis Remastered

The classic first person shooter from Crytek is back with the action-packed gameplay, sandbox world, and thrilling epic battles you loved the first time around - now with remastered graphics optimized for a new generation of hardware.