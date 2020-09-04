Crysis Remastered system specs released, yes your PC can run Crysis
Crysis Remastered is nearly here, with Crytek releasing the PC system requirements -- you actually don't need too much hardware.
If you've been wondering what kind of nuclear reactor you need to run Crysis Remastered, you won't need one -- it seems it'll run on even modest gaming PCs.
Crytek is requiring at a minimum, an Intel Core i5-3450 or AMD Ryzen 3 series CPU and 8GB of system RAM. You'll need 20GB of storage space minimum, with GPU minimum requirements at an NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1050 Ti or AMD Radeon RX 470.
The recommended PC requirements for Crysis Remastered are a little higher -- system RAM goes to 12GB from 8GB, and the CPU requirements go up to the Core i5-7600K or higher, or the Ryzen 5 series family of CPUs or higher.
GPU requirements for Crysis Remastered aren't too bad at all for the recommended specs, with Crytek requiring a GeForce GTX 1660 Ti or Radeon RX Vega 56 graphics card. I'm actually disappointed, as it would be awesome to see a "Yes, it can run Crysis" recommendation of like an Intel Core i9-9900K or Ryzen 7 3850X and GeForce RTX 3080 or something.
Oh well.
Crysis Remastered minimum PC requirements
- CPU: Intel Core i5-3450 / AMD Ryzen 3
- RAM: 8GB
- GPU: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1050 TI /AMD Radeon 470
- Storage: 20GB
- DirectX: DX11
Crysis Remastered recommended PC requirements
- CPU: Intel Core i5-7600k or higher / AMD Ryzen 5 or higher
- RAM: 12GB
- GPU: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1660 TI / AMD Radeon Vega 56
- Storage: 20GB
- DirectX: DX11
Crysis Remastered Features
- HD/4K textures
- Screen Space Direction Occlusion (SSDO)
- Voxel-based global illumination (SVOGI)
- High-end volumetric fog/lighting effects and reflections
- Software-based ray-tracing in CryEngine 5.6
- Motion blur
- Parallax occlusion mapping
- New particle effects
- Enhanced depth of field
More on Crysis Remastered
The classic first person shooter from Crytek is back with the action-packed gameplay, sandbox world, and thrilling epic battles you loved the first time around - now with remastered graphics optimized for a new generation of hardware.
- Suit up: Your Nanosuit's speed, strength, armor, and cloaking allow creative solutions for every kind of fight.
- Adapt: In an ever-changing environment, adapt your tactics to dominate on battlefields ranging from frozen jungle to alien environments.
- Customize: A huge arsenal of modular weaponry provides unprecedented control over play style, with options ranging from the experimental to the alien.
- Conquer: Life-like enemy AI require a strategic and flexible playstyle, as new challenges - including a zero-g battlefield- require players to take the offensive and be proactive.
- Explore: Choose your own path through the open world of Crysis, destroying obstacles, driving vehicles, and using the environment itself against your enemies.