Xbox Series S outed again, this time by Game Pass trial slips

Microsoft's cheaper digital-only Xbox Series S is now getting mentioned in Game Pass trials in current-gen controller packages.

Published Tue, Sep 1 2020 1:11 PM CDT
Microsoft's Xbox Series S gets mentioned yet again from official promotional materials. It's time to announce it already.

Microsoft is working on two next-gen consoles: The beastly, more expensive enthusiast Xbox Series X, and the cheaper, digital-only, entry-level Xbox Series S. The latter hasn't been formally revealed, but it's been leaked a bunch of times. Now it just got leaked again.

First the Series S was mentioned in the new cross-gen Xbox controller that released months early (this controller also revealed the Series X's possible launch date). Now Xbox Series S is also being mentioned in Game Pass slips included with current-gen Xbox One controllers.

Twitter user Brendan just bought a new Xbox One controller, and the free Game Pass trial outright lists the Series S as a compatible platform.

"Includes Xbox LIVE Gold and unlimited access to over 100 high-quality games on Xbox Seres X|S, Xbox One, and Windows 10," the slip reads.

So it stands to reason anyone who buys a new Xbox One controller from the Microsoft Store will also get a slip like this one.

The Xbox Series S was originally mentioned in December 2018, and lots of info has trickled out about the console. Sources say the Series S is digital-only, its GPU has been massively scaled down to 4TFLOP, but the CPU is still the same 8-core, 16-thread 3.8GHz Zen 2 CPU. It's also supposed to feature 10GB of RAM (as compared to the Series X's 16GB GDDR6 RAM).

The spec target for the Series S is 1440p 60FPS that's upscaled on 4K displays, as opposed to the Series X's native 4K 60FPS (and sometimes 120FPS).

Check below for a side-by-side comparison of the Series X and Series S, but note that none of this information has been officially verified by Microsoft:

