Hey there, ASUS GeForce RTX 3090 ROG STRIX -- lookin' good there

We should expect ASUS to unveil its next-gen GeForce RTX 3090 ROG STRIX graphics card this week, here's the latest sneak peak!

Published Sun, Aug 30 2020 10:29 PM CDT
The last few days have been absolutely hectic when it comes to news on NVIDIA's next-gen GeForce RTX 30 series graphics cards -- and now we have another look at the ASUS ROG STRIX RTX 3090.

VideoCardz has the scoop on the new ASUS GeForce RTX 3090 ROG STRIX which sports a triple-fan cooler, and what appears to be a 2.5-slot (at least) card. It's big and chunky (and long) but if we're looking at 40-50% performance uplifts over the GeForce RTX 2080 Ti -- it'll be worth it.

We did have our first look at the flagship ROG STRIX graphics card from ASUS back in July, when it was being reported that the flagship card would be the GeForce RTX 3080 Ti ROG STRIX -- but things have changed, there is no GeForce RTX 3080 Ti and now we have ultra-insane GeForce RTX 3090 ROG STRIX.

This is the leaked shot of the purported ASUS RTX 3080 Ti ROG STRIX -- which looks nearly identical to the new shots of the now-kinda-confirmed RTX 3090 ROG STRIX.

