Here's what you need to run Dirt 5 on your PC
Dirt 5 skids into gamers' lives on October 16 on PC, Xbox One, and PlayStation 4 -- with the PC system requirements released.
Published Wed, Aug 19 2020 8:33 PM CDT
Dirt 5 is launching in October, so now Codemasters is preparing PC gamers with some system requirements for the game.
At a bare minimum, you're going to need 8GB of RAM and 60GB of HDD space -- although the recommended specs are 16GB and I would definitely recommend most gamers have 16GB of RAM minimum. The CPU requirements aren't too harsh with an AMD FX-4300 or Intel Core i3-2130 at a minimum.
The recommended specs are much, much higher -- pushing for an AMD Ryzen 5 3600 or Intel Core i5-9600K, 16GB of RAM, and a higher-end AMD Radeon RX 5700 XT or GeForce GTX 1070 Ti graphics card.
Minimum system requirements
- Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system
- OS: 64-Bit Windows 10 (18362)
- Processor: AMD FX 4300 / Intel Core i3 2130
- Memory: 8GB RAM
- Graphics: AMD RX 480 (DirectX12 Graphics Card) / NVIDIA GTX 970
- DirectX: Version 12
- Network: Broadband Internet connection
- Storage: 60GB available space
- Sound Card: DirectX Compatible
- Additional Notes: PC audio solution containing Dolby Atmos; required for Dolby Atmos playback
Recommended system requirements
- Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system
- OS: 64-Bit Windows 10 (18362)
- Processor: AMD Ryzen 3600 / Intel Core i5 9600K
- Memory: 16GB RAM
- Graphics: AMD Radeon 5700XT / NVIDIA GTX 1070 Ti
- DirectX: Version 12
- Network: Broadband Internet connection
- Storage: 60GB available space
- Sound Card: DirectX Compatible
- Additional Notes: PC audio solution containing Dolby Atmos; required for Dolby Atmos playback.
Dirt 5 will be released on October 16 for the PC, Xbox One, and PlayStation 4.
