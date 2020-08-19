Here's what you need to run Dirt 5 on your PC

Dirt 5 skids into gamers' lives on October 16 on PC, Xbox One, and PlayStation 4 -- with the PC system requirements released.

Dirt 5 is launching in October, so now Codemasters is preparing PC gamers with some system requirements for the game.

At a bare minimum, you're going to need 8GB of RAM and 60GB of HDD space -- although the recommended specs are 16GB and I would definitely recommend most gamers have 16GB of RAM minimum. The CPU requirements aren't too harsh with an AMD FX-4300 or Intel Core i3-2130 at a minimum.

The recommended specs are much, much higher -- pushing for an AMD Ryzen 5 3600 or Intel Core i5-9600K, 16GB of RAM, and a higher-end AMD Radeon RX 5700 XT or GeForce GTX 1070 Ti graphics card.

Minimum system requirements

Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system

OS : 64-Bit Windows 10 (18362)

Processor : AMD FX 4300 / Intel Core i3 2130

Memory : 8GB RAM

Graphics : AMD RX 480 (DirectX12 Graphics Card) / NVIDIA GTX 970

DirectX : Version 12

Network : Broadband Internet connection

Storage : 60GB available space

Sound Card : DirectX Compatible

Additional Notes: PC audio solution containing Dolby Atmos; required for Dolby Atmos playback

Recommended system requirements

Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system

OS : 64-Bit Windows 10 (18362)

Processor : AMD Ryzen 3600 / Intel Core i5 9600K

Memory : 16GB RAM

Graphics : AMD Radeon 5700XT / NVIDIA GTX 1070 Ti

DirectX : Version 12

Network : Broadband Internet connection

Storage : 60GB available space

Sound Card : DirectX Compatible

Additional Notes: PC audio solution containing Dolby Atmos; required for Dolby Atmos playback.

Dirt 5 will be released on October 16 for the PC, Xbox One, and PlayStation 4.