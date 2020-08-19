NewsReviewsArticlesGuidesGamingAsk the ExpertsNewsletterForums

Here's what you need to run Dirt 5 on your PC

Dirt 5 skids into gamers' lives on October 16 on PC, Xbox One, and PlayStation 4 -- with the PC system requirements released.

@anthony256
Published Wed, Aug 19 2020 8:33 PM CDT
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on RedditShare on FlipboardEmail to a friend

Dirt 5 is launching in October, so now Codemasters is preparing PC gamers with some system requirements for the game.

Here's what you need to run Dirt 5 on your PC 05 | TweakTown.com

At a bare minimum, you're going to need 8GB of RAM and 60GB of HDD space -- although the recommended specs are 16GB and I would definitely recommend most gamers have 16GB of RAM minimum. The CPU requirements aren't too harsh with an AMD FX-4300 or Intel Core i3-2130 at a minimum.

The recommended specs are much, much higher -- pushing for an AMD Ryzen 5 3600 or Intel Core i5-9600K, 16GB of RAM, and a higher-end AMD Radeon RX 5700 XT or GeForce GTX 1070 Ti graphics card.

Minimum system requirements

  • Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system
  • OS: 64-Bit Windows 10 (18362)
  • Processor: AMD FX 4300 / Intel Core i3 2130
  • Memory: 8GB RAM
  • Graphics: AMD RX 480 (DirectX12 Graphics Card) / NVIDIA GTX 970
  • DirectX: Version 12
  • Network: Broadband Internet connection
  • Storage: 60GB available space
  • Sound Card: DirectX Compatible
  • Additional Notes: PC audio solution containing Dolby Atmos; required for Dolby Atmos playback

Recommended system requirements

  • Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system
  • OS: 64-Bit Windows 10 (18362)
  • Processor: AMD Ryzen 3600 / Intel Core i5 9600K
  • Memory: 16GB RAM
  • Graphics: AMD Radeon 5700XT / NVIDIA GTX 1070 Ti
  • DirectX: Version 12
  • Network: Broadband Internet connection
  • Storage: 60GB available space
  • Sound Card: DirectX Compatible
  • Additional Notes: PC audio solution containing Dolby Atmos; required for Dolby Atmos playback.

Dirt 5 will be released on October 16 for the PC, Xbox One, and PlayStation 4.

Buy at Amazon

AMD Ryzen 7 3700X 8-Core, 16-Thread Unlocked Desktop Processor (AMD Ryzen 7 3700X)

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$283.55
$283.55$283.55$279.99
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 8/19/2020 at 5:55 am CDT - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCE:tabletowo.pl

Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering.

Similar News

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription

Latest News

View More News

Latest Reviews

View More Reviews

Latest Articles

View More Articles
© 1999-2020 Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.