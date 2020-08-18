Laurence Fishburne takes blue pill, won't appear in The Matrix 4

Morpheus won't be returning in The Matrix 4, with actor Laurence Fishburne confirming the news saying he was 'not invited'.

The Matrix 4 has resumed filming after production halted for the COVID-19 pandemic, but now Laurence Fishburne -- who played Morpheus in the original Matrix Trilogy, has said he's not coming back for The Matrix 4.

During an interview with SyFy Wire, Fishburne explained: "No. I have not been invited. Maybe that will make me write another play. I wish them well. I hope it's great". Although, Fishburne did have something to add when it came to his iconic role as Morpheus.

Fishburne explained: "It is probably the role that I'll be best remembered for, which is great; it's not the only thing I'll be remembered for, which is better. What I get with him is I've got Darth Vader in this hand, and I've got Obi-Wan in that hand. I've got Bruce Lee, I've got Muhammad Ali shuffled in there, and I've got kung fu".

Laurence Fishburne might not be returning to The Matrix 4, but he will join The Matrix Trilogy co-star Keanu Reeves in the next two (yes, two) John Wick movies -- of which John Wick 5 which was just announced and will be shooting back-to-back with John Wick 4.