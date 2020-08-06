TweakTown
NewsReviewsArticlesGuidesGamingAsk the ExpertsNewsletterForums

John Wick 5 announced, will shoot back-to-back with John Wick 4

The Matrix 4 star Keanu Reeves rescheduled to shoot John Wick 4 and now John Wick 5 back-to-back sometime in early 2021.

@anthony256
Anthony Garreffa
Published Thu, Aug 6 2020 7:49 PM CDT
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on RedditShare on FlipboardEmail to a friend

Keanu Reeves is a busy, busy man -- especially when you mess with his dog.

John Wick 5 announced, will shoot back-to-back with John Wick 4 01 | TweakTown.com

Lionsgate has just confirmed that John Wick 5 is coming, and that Keanu Reeves is rescheduling his time to shoot both John Wick 4 and John Wick 5 back-to-back in early 2021.

So yeah, he's back.

Lionsgate announced John Wick 4 in May 2019, just as John Wick: Chapter 3 - Parabellum was exiting theaters. John Wick 4 was scheduled in for release on May 21, 2021 -- the same day as The Matrix 4, but was pushed back because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

No release date has been given for John Wick 5, but at the moment the release date on John Wick 4 is May 27, 2022 -- but this can of course move around. Maybe we'll see John Wick 4 and John Wick 5 debut a couple of weeks apart and Lionsgate will take the cinema industry on differently because of two reasons.

The landscape of entertainment is changing -- everything is shifting towards streaming services, with traditional cinema almost dying in comparison. Releasing John Wick 4 and John Wick 5 at the cinema allows moviegoers to enjoy it on the big screen, but many millions more would pay to stream them back-to-back at home for a huge 5-movie John Wick marathon.

Can't wait! John Wick has been one of my surprise favorite franchises of the last few decades.

Buy at Amazon

John Wick: Chapter 3 - Parabellum [Blu-ray]

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$17.49
$17.72$17.72$12.59
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 8/6/2020 at 7:49 pm CDT - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCE:cinelinx.com

Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering.

Similar News

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription

Latest News

View More News

Latest Reviews

View More Reviews

Latest Articles

View More Articles
© 1999-2020 Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.