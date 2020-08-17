Apple threatens to kill Unreal Engine on iOS, Fornite may never return

Epic Games will soon be completely blocked from the iOS ecosystem, and would remove Unreal Engine from Apple devices as a result.

In 2 weeks, Apple will cut Epic Games off from the iOS platform completely unless Epic removes its direct payment option in Fortnite. Without Epic compliance, or court intervention, Fortnite could be removed from iPhones, iPads, and Macs forever.

Epic's staged coup against Apple could have massive ramifications for the games industry. First Epic added a direct payment option to Fortnite on iOS that completely circumvented Apple's 30% revenue cut. Apple fired back by removing Fortnite from iOS. Epic predicted this, and had an anti-trust lawsuit at the ready, which it submitted to courts.

Now Apple is threatening to completely remove Epic's developer account from iOS if it doesn't remove the direct-pay system. Epic has two weeks to comply, or else its accounts will be closed and its iOS licensed revoked. If this happens, it won't just be Epic that's scrubbed off iOS. The entire Unreal Engine toolset will be removed too, and Epic would be forced to discontinue Unreal support for the platform. Epic is risking the ruination of one of its most lucrative business segments to force change.

Apple wouldn't just doom Epic, but it'd doom any developer that uses the Unreal Engine. Epic warns this would be "devastating," and rightly so considering any app or game developer must also release their game on iOS or else they'll miss out on the billions of users that own Apple devices.

Here's what Epic said in a recent court filing: