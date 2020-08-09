Rumor: Resident Evil VIIIage struggled at 1080p 60FPS on PlayStation 5

Rumor has it the Resident Evil VIIIage demo was struggling to hit 1080p 60FPS on PS5, but runs perfectly on Xbox Series X and PC.

New reports from Dusk Golem says the Resident Evil VIIIage gameplay demo Capcom showed at Sony's PS5 event barely hit 1080p 60FPS on the next-gen PlayStation.

AestheticGamer aka Dusk Golem is back with more reports from Capcom. Golem, who typically has inside knowledge with Capcom's in-development plans, says the choppy RE: VIIIage footage during Sony's PS5 event was caused by temporary issues with game optimization on the PlayStation 5.

Sources tell Dusk Golem that REVIII was having trouble hitting 1080p 60FPS on the PlayStation 5, which led to noticable frame issues during the reveal. The Xbox Series X version, however, runs perfectly, no-doubt facilitated by Microsoft's flexible Xbox SDK that lets all PC versions run like-for-like on Xbox consoles. These issues will be smoothed out before launch, though, especially if Capcom is to meet its lofty 28 million game sales target for FY2020.

"The game's terrible performance at the PS5 reveal event with the terrible frame rate present in the trailer was kinda the current status of the game on PS5 as of a few months ago," Dusk Golem said in a ResetERA thread.

"The thing is, apparently the game runs perfectly on Xbox X, they've been having some troubles getting the frame rate stable on PS5 (which as Sony had a rule to record the PS5 event gameplay on PS5, lead to the weird frame showing in that trailer). But it's running in the RE Engine, and they'll be making more optimizations to take advantage of the game there."

Capcom has previously said its RE Engine will be future-proof to run on next-gen consoles, and the company has likely had PlayStation 5 development kits since they were released. Still, though, there's apparently some complexity in getting PS4-era iteration to carry over to the new PS5 platform. This contrasts comments from 2019 that the PS5 is the easiest platform to develop games for.

Dusk Golem rightly asserts that Capcom will tighten up REVIII's frame rates and overall optimization before the game launches in 2021. Capcom has already promised Resident Evil VIIIage will eliminate loading times thanks to the PS5's high-end PCIe 4.0 SSD.

"100% they'll optimize it before release, the RE Engine is very customizable, but the build of the game they were showing there was running perfectly fine on PC & Xbox X, but was chugging on the PS5, which is where my comments came from.

"Obviously they'll optimize the hell out of it and have it in good shape by release, but it was the game I meant when I said that comment. It's a singular example and not representative of what other developers may be facing though."

Resident Evil VIIIage is due out sometime in 2021 before Capcom's Q4 period ends (March 31, 2021).