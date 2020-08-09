Rumor: Resident Evil VIIIage struggled at 1080p 60FPS on PlayStation 5
Rumor has it the Resident Evil VIIIage demo was struggling to hit 1080p 60FPS on PS5, but runs perfectly on Xbox Series X and PC.
New reports from Dusk Golem says the Resident Evil VIIIage gameplay demo Capcom showed at Sony's PS5 event barely hit 1080p 60FPS on the next-gen PlayStation.
AestheticGamer aka Dusk Golem is back with more reports from Capcom. Golem, who typically has inside knowledge with Capcom's in-development plans, says the choppy RE: VIIIage footage during Sony's PS5 event was caused by temporary issues with game optimization on the PlayStation 5.
Sources tell Dusk Golem that REVIII was having trouble hitting 1080p 60FPS on the PlayStation 5, which led to noticable frame issues during the reveal. The Xbox Series X version, however, runs perfectly, no-doubt facilitated by Microsoft's flexible Xbox SDK that lets all PC versions run like-for-like on Xbox consoles. These issues will be smoothed out before launch, though, especially if Capcom is to meet its lofty 28 million game sales target for FY2020.
"The game's terrible performance at the PS5 reveal event with the terrible frame rate present in the trailer was kinda the current status of the game on PS5 as of a few months ago," Dusk Golem said in a ResetERA thread.
"The thing is, apparently the game runs perfectly on Xbox X, they've been having some troubles getting the frame rate stable on PS5 (which as Sony had a rule to record the PS5 event gameplay on PS5, lead to the weird frame showing in that trailer). But it's running in the RE Engine, and they'll be making more optimizations to take advantage of the game there."
Capcom has previously said its RE Engine will be future-proof to run on next-gen consoles, and the company has likely had PlayStation 5 development kits since they were released. Still, though, there's apparently some complexity in getting PS4-era iteration to carry over to the new PS5 platform. This contrasts comments from 2019 that the PS5 is the easiest platform to develop games for.
Dusk Golem rightly asserts that Capcom will tighten up REVIII's frame rates and overall optimization before the game launches in 2021. Capcom has already promised Resident Evil VIIIage will eliminate loading times thanks to the PS5's high-end PCIe 4.0 SSD.
"100% they'll optimize it before release, the RE Engine is very customizable, but the build of the game they were showing there was running perfectly fine on PC & Xbox X, but was chugging on the PS5, which is where my comments came from.
"Obviously they'll optimize the hell out of it and have it in good shape by release, but it was the game I meant when I said that comment. It's a singular example and not representative of what other developers may be facing though."
Resident Evil VIIIage is due out sometime in 2021 before Capcom's Q4 period ends (March 31, 2021).
OVERVIEW
Experience survival horror like never before in Resident Evil Village, which will utilize the power of PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X to elevate each desperate fight to survive by showcasing the most realistic and terrifying graphics to date. The all-new title is the eighth major installment in the storied Resident Evil franchise, which established the survival horror genre nearly 25 years ago.
The title is currently in development using next generation console technology and Capcom's proprietary RE Engine, used to create vivid gameplay experiences in hit titles such as Resident Evil™ 7 biohazard, Resident Evil™ 2, Resident Evil™ 3, and Devil May Cry™ 5. With hyper-detailed graphics, intense first-person action and masterful storytelling, the terror has never felt more realistic and inescapable.
Set a few years after the horrifying events in the critically acclaimed Resident Evil 7 biohazard, the all-new storyline begins with Ethan Winters and his wife Mia living peacefully in a new location, free from their past nightmares. Just as they are building their new life together, tragedy befalls them once again.
Chris Redfield, the legendary hero from the Resident Evil series, is reacquainted with the couple and horribly disrupts their life, spiraling Ethan into chaos. A devastated Ethan finds himself in a remote snow-capped village seeking answers after being thrown into an entirely new nightmare.
Resident Evil Village will come to PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X and Steam in 2021.
FEATURES
• All New Resident Evil Experience - Picking up where Resident Evil 7 biohazard left off, Resident Evil Village is the eighth major installment in the flagship Resident Evil series. The game sees the reunited Ethan and Mia Winters living happily together and putting their shared nightmares of the Baker's plantation behind them... until their life is upended and Ethan becomes the focal point of a new nightmare.
• Next Generation Technology - RE Engine paired with the new technological power of PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X will deliver hyper-detailed graphics, bringing the shadowy village and its haunting residents to life. Resident Evil Village will showcase the most realistic survival horror experience to date.
• First-Person Action - Players will assume the role of Ethan Winters and experience every up-close battle and terrifying pursuit through a first-person perspective.
• Familiar Faces and New Foes - Chris Redfield has typically been a hero in the Resident Evil series, but his appearance in Resident Evil Village seemingly shrouds him in sinister motives. A host of new adversaries inhabiting the enigmatic village will relentlessly hunt Ethan and hinder his every move as he attempts to make sense of the new nightmare he finds himself in.
• A Living, Breathing Village - More than just a mysterious backdrop for the horrifying events that unfold in the game, the village is a character in its own right with mysteries for Ethan to uncover and terrors to escape from.