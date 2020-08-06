Animal Crossing sells historic 22.44 million copies in just 14 weeks
Animal Crossing: New Horizons sold 10.63 million copies in a single quarter, making up more than 21% of total Q1 software sales.
Animal Crossing: New Horizons just sold more copies in a single quarter than most AAA games sell in their lifetime.
Nintendo's Q1 earnings are astronomical; the company's profits are up 541% to $989 million on the back of $3.3 billion in net sales. Switch made up $3.2 billion of net sales, or 92% of total earnings. Nintendo sold 5.67 million Switch consoles in Q1, more than twice any other Q1 in history, and beat all Q2 regions too.
Software is up a tremendously 123% to 50.4 million units, pushing total cumulative Switch software to 406.67 million, which beats the 3DS' lifetime software.
This huge push was driven by game sales. In particular, Animal Crossing: New Horizons, which sold 10.63 million units in a single quarter.
Total New Horizons sales now sit at 22.4 million, and takes the #2 spot in Nintendo's top 10 best-selling Switch games. This feat that was achieved in 14 weeks on the market.
For perspective, Mario Kart 8 Deluxe has 26.74 million sales after 164 weeks on the market.
Animal Crossing: New Horizons key facts:
- Animal Crossing: New Horizons is the fastest-selling Switch game of all time (22.4 million in 14 weeks).
- New Horizons sold 10.63 million units in one quarter.
- The new Animal Crossing made up 21% of Nintendo's total quarterly game sales (Q1 total is 50.43 million).
- The game has outsold lifetime sales of Final Fantasies 8, 10, 13, and 15, as well as Resident Evil 2, 5, 6, and 7.
Digital was a huge part of these game sales due to COVID-19 lockdowns. Digital made up 56.6% of total game sales earnings, or $939 million. This represents a tremendous 229% spike in digital earnings year-over-year, a lot of which was driven by Animal Crossing: New Horizons.
Nintendo's top 10 Switch game sales look like this:
- Mario Kart 8 Deluxe -26.74 million
- Animal Crossing: New Horizons - 22.4 million
- Super Smash Bros> Ultimate -19.99 million
- Breath of the Wild - 18.6 million
- Pokemon Sword/Shield - 18.22 million
- Super Mario Odyssey - 18.06 million
- Pokemon Let's Go -12.2 million
- Super Mario Party - 10.94 million
- Splatoon 2 -10.71 million
- New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe - 7.44 million