Animal Crossing sells historic 22.44 million copies in just 14 weeks

Animal Crossing: New Horizons sold 10.63 million copies in a single quarter, making up more than 21% of total Q1 software sales.

Derek Strickland
Derek Strickland
Published Thu, Aug 6 2020 3:22 PM CDT   |   Updated Thu, Aug 6 2020 3:27 PM CDT
Animal Crossing: New Horizons just sold more copies in a single quarter than most AAA games sell in their lifetime.

Animal Crossing sells historic 22.44 million copies in just 14 weeks
Nintendo's Q1 earnings are astronomical; the company's profits are up 541% to $989 million on the back of $3.3 billion in net sales. Switch made up $3.2 billion of net sales, or 92% of total earnings. Nintendo sold 5.67 million Switch consoles in Q1, more than twice any other Q1 in history, and beat all Q2 regions too.

Software is up a tremendously 123% to 50.4 million units, pushing total cumulative Switch software to 406.67 million, which beats the 3DS' lifetime software.

Animal Crossing sells historic 22.44 million copies in just 14 weeks

This huge push was driven by game sales. In particular, Animal Crossing: New Horizons, which sold 10.63 million units in a single quarter.

Total New Horizons sales now sit at 22.4 million, and takes the #2 spot in Nintendo's top 10 best-selling Switch games. This feat that was achieved in 14 weeks on the market.

For perspective, Mario Kart 8 Deluxe has 26.74 million sales after 164 weeks on the market.

Animal Crossing sells historic 22.44 million copies in just 14 weeks

Animal Crossing: New Horizons key facts:

  • Animal Crossing: New Horizons is the fastest-selling Switch game of all time (22.4 million in 14 weeks).
  • New Horizons sold 10.63 million units in one quarter.
  • The new Animal Crossing made up 21% of Nintendo's total quarterly game sales (Q1 total is 50.43 million).
  • The game has outsold lifetime sales of Final Fantasies 8, 10, 13, and 15, as well as Resident Evil 2, 5, 6, and 7.

Digital was a huge part of these game sales due to COVID-19 lockdowns. Digital made up 56.6% of total game sales earnings, or $939 million. This represents a tremendous 229% spike in digital earnings year-over-year, a lot of which was driven by Animal Crossing: New Horizons.

Nintendo's top 10 Switch game sales look like this:

  1. Mario Kart 8 Deluxe -26.74 million
  2. Animal Crossing: New Horizons - 22.4 million
  3. Super Smash Bros> Ultimate -19.99 million
  4. Breath of the Wild - 18.6 million
  5. Pokemon Sword/Shield - 18.22 million
  6. Super Mario Odyssey - 18.06 million
  7. Pokemon Let's Go -12.2 million
  8. Super Mario Party - 10.94 million
  9. Splatoon 2 -10.71 million
  10. New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe - 7.44 million
NEWS SOURCE:nintendo.co.jp

Derek is absorbed with the intersection of technology and gaming, and is always looking forward to new advancements. With over six years in games journalism under his belt, Derek aims to further engage the gaming sector while taking a peek under the tech that powers it. He hopes to one day explore the stars in No Man's Sky with the magic of VR.

