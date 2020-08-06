TweakTown
Nintendo sets new Q1 record with 5.67 million Switch sales

Nintendo Switch worldwide cumulative sales hit 61.44 million since launch, Nintendo moves more consoles in Q1 than ever before.

Derek Strickland
Derek Strickland
Published Thu, Aug 6 2020 11:38 AM CDT
Nintendo sold more Switch consoles in Q1'21 than in any other first quarter period in the console's history.

Nintendo sets new Q1 record with 5.67 million Switch sales 532 | TweakTown.com
Today Nintendo announced record-breaking Fiscal Year Q1'21 earnings on the back of strong hardware adoption. Nintendo managed to sell 5.67 million Switch consoles in the quarter ended June 30, up triple digits (+166%) from last year.

Nintendo's recent quarterly Switch sales are more than twice that of any other Q1 since the system's launch. These numbers also beat any Q2 period since the system's release in March 2017. Nintendo doesn't traditionally break 5 million hardware sales until the critical Q3 holiday period.

Nintendo sets new Q1 record with 5.67 million Switch sales 35 | TweakTown.com

This strong spike was driven by COVID-19 lockdowns, which saw millions of consumers buying video games hardware and software to pass the time. This surge has pushed total Nintendo Switch worldwide cumulative shipments to 61.44 million.

Software is likewise up to complement hardware adoption. Nintendo sold 50.43 million software in Q1'21, up a mighty 120% year-over-year. Total Switch software sales now sit at 406.67 million.

NEWS SOURCE:nintendo.co.jp

Derek is absorbed with the intersection of technology and gaming, and is always looking forward to new advancements. With over six years in games journalism under his belt, Derek aims to further engage the gaming sector while taking a peek under the tech that powers it. He hopes to one day explore the stars in No Man's Sky with the magic of VR.

