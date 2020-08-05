Here's the download size of Call of Duty's new update on all platforms

Activision and Infinity Ward are about to unleash Call of Duty: Modern Warfare and Warzone's new Season 5 update, and it's BIG!

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare and Warzone's new Season 5 update is coming, and while we knew it would be around 36GB on the PlayStation 4 -- we didn't know download sizes on the Xbox and PC. Now we do.

The new update will be rolling out shortly, requiring 90GB of free storage space in order to install. As for the download sizes, with the PC being the largest Season 5 update for Call of Duty: Modern Warfare and Warzone. The PC download size is 54.2GB, or 47.4GB if its just Warzone.

PlayStation 4 gamers will have to download 33.9GB while Xbox One gamers have it much larger at 49.8GB -- closer to the PC version of the game at pretty much 50GB for Season 5.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare and Warzone - Season 5 download sizes

PC : 54.2GB

Xbox One : 49.8GB

PC (Warzone only) : 47.4GB

PS4: 33.9GB

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare and Warzone Season 5 will launch on August 5, with all of the content free for gamers. However, you can get a bunch of rewards through purchasing the Battle Pass, which will cost you $10.

What you need to know about Season 5 and Warzone

How big is the Season 5 update ? The new update weighs in at 36GB or so, but requires 90GB to start the download. Console players are going to hurt hard if they were already at the edge of their storage capacity.

How much storage space does COD:MW take up in total ? 200GB+ right now, but this will change once the patches hit gamers' systems. We could expect it to be under 200GB, or right around that 1/5 of a terabyte mark.

What are the big changes in Season 5 ? The biggest changes in Season 5 of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare and Warzone are the roof being blown off the stadium, and the huge introduction of a train on Verdansk.

Should I play Call of Duty: Modern Warfare ? Yes, definitely. This is a very different Call of Duty release, and has been super popular with gamers. Plus, if you've got a GeForce RTX graphics card, the ray tracing side of graphics looks glorious.

What about Warzone? How good is it? Warzone is addictive AF. It has completely captured me, and has pulled me right away from Apex Legends (which pulled me away from Overwatch). Call of Duty: Warzone is an absolute blast to play, and it looks incredible too -- hey Battlefield 6, where you at?

More reading on Call of Duty: Warzone