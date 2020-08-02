PlayStation 5 Pro with multi-GPU tech outlined in new Sony patent

Sony filed a new patent that suggests a higher-end PS5 Pro console with dual GPUs (as well as a myriad of other possibilities).

A new Sony patent hints at some ambitious things with the PlayStation 5 and the PS business as a whole. The patent, which was filed in January 2019 and published just days ago, outlines a number of different possibilities. The most exciting one is mention of dual-GPU (or even dual APU) consoles for massively increased performance. Sony could be setting itself up for a PS5 refresh or PS5 Pro with multi-GPU support. This patent isn't that simple, though. There's mention of cloud gaming thrown in the mix so it's not all just based around local hardware.

Before we dive in, I want to remind everyone that this is a patent and not finalized information , meaning nothing's been confirmed or announced. There's no guarantee Sony is actually developing this technology. There's no confirmation that the PS5 Pro is even real or that it will have multiple GPUs, and most importantly, the tech/info outlined herein may not ever be created or released for--or in--a commercially-available system. It's not our intention to mislead anyone, and our interpretations of the patents could be wrong.

From our understanding, this patent has lots of potential for new PlayStation hardware that exceeds the PS5's next-generation capabilities. There's multiple embodiments (or permutations/different ways to present the idea) that outline a number of different methodologies for the tech. And these embodiments are pretty exhaustive.

The most obvious is a PlayStation 5 Pro, but there's also hints that Sony could release a smaller, cheaper PlayStation "stick" with a limited-power APU or SoC chip that's specifically designed for PlayStation Now. The stick would basically be only powerful enough to display and process simple images and the brunt of the image rendering and processing would be done server-side.

First let's dive into the PlayStation 5 Pro possibilities.

PlayStation 5 Pro

The patent kicks things off with an interesting background and summary section that talks about the benefits of using multiple GPUs and linking them together. The summary section explicitly mentions a light version of a console (presumably the base PS5) that could use a single SoC,sand a high-end version (the PS5 Pro) that could use multiple SoCs.

Remember the PlayStation 5 uses a single 7nm SoC from AMD outfitted with a Navi GPU and Zen 2 CPU.

The patent's main goal is to present the possibility of a multi-GPU console with both local and network access to the second GPU. So there's two main ways this could work: A physical console that contains two GPUs, whether it be two SoCs/APUs, or one SoC and a second GPU; or using a GPU from a cloud server network.

The latter is how the PlayStation Now service is powered.

When it comes to physical dual-GPU setups, the patent recognizes there's significant hurdles to tackle such as frame buffer management for rendering. The patent is extremely varied and detailed and aims to cover all the bases for a solution to this problem.

So instead of outlining every single possible solution, we'll give you the gist (we'll also include a full copy of the summary at the bottom of the article for your perusal).

Some of the embodiments have the rendered video split up between the GPUs. One GPU renders one part, the other renders the other part, and the system uses multi-plexing to combine the rendered images and output them to a screen.

FIG. 5 is a block diagram of a shared memory architecture in which two APUs (each including a respective CPU 502 and GPU 504) are shown with each APU being implemented on its own respective die 500 and with a shared memory controller 506 being implemented on one of the dies 500, it being understood that the architecture may be implemented on one die and that more than two APUs may be implemented. The shared memory controller 506 controls access to a memory 508. and the APUs may communicate with each other and with the memory controller 506 over one or more communication paths 510.

The patent also says the console hardware could have two GPUs on a the same die and use the same memory controller and RAM pool, which is uncommon for consoles.

FIG. 4 is a block diagram of a shared memory architecture in which two APUs each including a CPU 400 and GPU 402 are shown with each CPU and each GPU being implemented on its own respective die, it being understood that the architecture may be implemented on fewer or even one die and that more than two APUs may be implemented. The APUs share a common memory controller 404 that controls a memory 406, and the APUs may communicate with each other and with the memory controller over respective communication paths.

It could also use two separate SoCs with two separate CPUs attached to the same die and using NUMA access, a memory architecture that allows faster access to RAM memory data. The dual SoCs would also have their own RAM pools and memory controllers and would be joined together via a communication bus.

FIG. 3 illustrates an example non-uniform memory access (NUMA) architecture, in which a single fabric 300 holds two APUs 302, 304 on a single die or on respective dies, it being understood that the NUMA architecture may be implemented by more than two APUs. When implemented on respective die chips on the same fabric 300, communication paths, which may be referred to as "busses" for generality, may be established by via layers of the fabric. As shown, each APU may include one or more CPUs 304 and one or more GPUs 306, typically one CPU and one GPU per APU. Each APU 302 may be associated with its own respective memory controller 308 that controls access to memory 310 such as random-access memory (RAM). Communication between APUs may be affected by one or more communication paths 312, referred to herein for convenience as "busses". Thus, each APU (or individual GPU) has its own memory controller and hence its own dedicated memory, such as RAM. There can be a (cache-coherent) shared bus between the GPUs, allowing one GPU to access memory of the other GPU.

Theoretically, Sony could make a base PlayStation 5 with a single SoC and a PlayStation 5 Pro with dual SoCs or dual GPU tech for improved power.

This upgraded model would theoretically be better suited for high-end 8K gaming but there's also thermals to consider--the PS5's Navi GPU and PCIe 4.0 could get rather hot, and adding in another GPU could be problematic. But this patent isn't necessarily concerned with thermals.

The patent also mentions how power consumption increases with frequency, and mentions the system will need to fluctuate either power usage or clock frequencies. For reference, the PlayStation 5's redesigned SoC architecture has variable frequency and keeps voltages steady in an effort to reduce fan noise and prioritize heat mitigation.

At the same time, the patent is careful to mention that this extra GPU access could be provided by PlayStation Now servers and not local hardware.

"Similarly, a user may be allocated more dies (and hence more APUs) on a cloud server by paying extra fees, with only a single die being allocated to lower-paying users. "This may be done when an application starts by programming an API to call for system metrics and spawn threads and determine quality of service based on the metrics. System metrics can be filtered for lower-paying users who are allocated for fewer dies. Higher-paying users desiring the benefit of a multi-threaded game with simultaneous processing can be allocated more dies than lower-paying users."

PS Now server farms could boost console power and increase in-game performance and resolution. Sony could effectively lease access to their beefy servers (which are powered by Microsoft Azure, I might add) similar to NVIDIA's GeForce Now service.

This could be applicable to the PlayStation 5 and even a low-cost digital-only box. Which leads us into our next section.

The $100 PlayStation console "stick"

A few years ago, Microsoft was working on Project Hobart, a streaming-only "stick" that plugged directly into your TV.

The idea is that Hobart would be a mini-console with very minimal power and capabilities. Instead of using an onboard SoC fit for gaming, Hobart would borrow power form Microsoft's mighty cloud server banks. The hardware was abandoned because didn't have a game streaming infrastructure (it does now, and it's called Project xCloud).

But Sony has its PlayStation Now service, and this patent could see the service pumping out serious gaming power to low-cost boxes or even streaming sticks for massively-accessible gaming.

By mimicking Project Hobart, Sony could effectively launch the cheapest PlayStation console ever. It'd be a small, low-power box or HDMI stick that plugs right into a TV and leverages PlayStation Now servers for game performance and streaming. Sony could outfit its PS Now servers with PlayStation 5 consoles to deliver PS5-esque performance to these boxes over the cloud.

This could also allow Sony to natively add PlayStation gaming to its line of premium Bravia TVs. These UHDTVs could be equipped with these boxes and directly connect to PlayStation Now to allow built-in PS4 and PS5 cloud gaming.

An older Sony patent also seems applicable here. In it, Sony outlined how the PlayStation 5's DualSense controller could connect directly to the PlayStation Now network without needing a console. This would let consumers connect their next-gen Dualsense controllers directly to the low-cost box (or even the aforementioned console-free Bravia TVs) for cloud gaming.

Accordingly, in some embodiments the server 80 may be an Internet server or an entire "server farm" and may include and perform "cloud" functions such that the devices of the system 10 may access a "cloud" environment via the server 80 in example embodiments for, e.g., network gaming applications. Or, the server 80 may be implemented by one or more game consoles or other computers in the same room as the other devices shown in FIG. 1 or nearby.

Wrap-Up

As we said before, remember that this is a patent. There's no concrete evidence Sony is making a PS5 Pro with multiple GPUs. There's lots of issues with a dual-SoC or -APU system to consider and we'll probably see more patents pertaining to this in the near future.

But for now, we at least know Sony is trying to cover its bases and future-proof its plans for the PlayStation brand. There's no telling what'll come of this patent though.

The PlayStation 5 is due out Holiday 2020. No pricing has been announced.

Check below for full specs of the PS5, alongside a full background/summary of the covered patent: