EA not sure on $70 next-gen PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X games

Unlike 2K Sports, EA isn't ready to start charging $70 for its next-gen PlayStation 5 or Xbox Series X SKU games just yet.

@DeekeTweak
Derek Strickland
Published Thu, Jul 30 2020 4:50 PM CDT   |   Updated Thu, Jul 30 2020 4:56 PM CDT

While other publishers like 2K Games are eager to charge $70 for next-gen PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X versions of their games, EA isn't sure on how to proceed.

EA may not charge $70 for next-gen PS5 and Xbox Series X SKUs of its games. In a recent Q1'21 earnings call, EA CEO Andrew Wilson commented on raising prices of next-gen games. EA will offer free next-gen upgrades of Madden 21 and FIFA 21, and is more focused on the smooth cross-generation transition instead of trying to capitalizing on full $70 next-gen titles.

"We start with the player motivations, the expectations the players have around depth and breadth of live service, and we go from there," EA CEO Andrew Wilson said.

"We've already announced plans to transition free of charge from current-gen to next-gen. We'll also have innovations of Xbox Series X and PlayStation 5. What players asked for was the smoothest possible transition.

"We'll continue looking at the prices as time goes on."

That being said, EA is also working on next-gen exclusive games. We expect Battlefield 6 will be exclusive to PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X without a current-gen console release.

That being said, other games like Star Wars Squadrons won't get a next-gen version or optimizations on new consoles. This is likely due to the game's $40 price, which is attributed to the "breadth and scope" of the game.

Derek is absorbed with the intersection of technology and gaming, and is always looking forward to new advancements. With over six years in games journalism under his belt, Derek aims to further engage the gaming sector while taking a peek under the tech that powers it. He hopes to one day explore the stars in No Man's Sky with the magic of VR.

