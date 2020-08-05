New Sony patent hints at next-gen Share Play on PlayStation 5

Sony could be developing a new next-gen Share Play feature for PlayStation 5 that also allows custom game demo creation/sharing.

A newly filed and published Sony Interactive Entertainment patent hints PlayStation Now, or perhaps the PlayStation 5, will support save state sharing across the PlayStation Network with new Share Play functionality.

Sony just filed yet another patent for its transformative interactive gameplay sharing feature. While similar to the array of patents we've covered in the past on this topic, this particular patent explicitly mentions click-to-play features, which allows users to share clickable links and instantly launch into a playable gameplay clip or session.

Sony's outlined feature is very similar to Google Stadia's, which allows gamers to send clickable links across email and social media to play with friends. This feature is also planned in Project xCloud, too.

FIG. 4 shows an exemplary screenshot of a contact receiving a notification of shared content according to some embodiments.

Before we go on, I want to caution readers that this is a patent, meaning nothing has been confirmed. It's possible nothing will come of this patent. It is not our intention to mislead readers, and our interpretation of the patent may be wrong.

It's possible this patent is just for Share Play on the PlayStation 5 and may not include the save state sharing feature we've covered before. But we predict this patent will be a big part of the PS5's new PlayStation Plus services push.

Here's some pertinent info on the patent:

Filed - March 31, 2020 Published - July 17, 2020 Publication Number - 20200222802 Note: This application claims priority under 35 U.S.C. § 119(e) of the U.S. Provisional Patent Application Ser. No. 62/357,114, filed Jun. 30, 2016 and titled, "PLAYSTATION NOW SHARED MOMENTS," which is hereby incorporated by reference in its entirety for all purposes.

From what we can gather, this new patent seems to match up and complement other patents we've covered concerning save state sharing (full links below). In these older patents, gamers can create their own custom segments of a game--think of them as gameplay slices, or save states--and share them over the PlayStation Network.

Other users who access the gameplay slices will pick up with the creator left off, complete with their loadouts, upgrades, and character. It'll be like sharing your game save online with another player during a specific in-game moment like a boss fight or particularly hard level.

If the feature coalesces and acts in the way we described, it would be a massive boon for engagement, interactivity, subscription retention, and overall community-driven play withing Sony's digital ecosystem.

This latest patent adds a new dimension to game slice creation and sharing: click-to-play. Gamers can click on a message link and jump right into the gameplay experience, whether it be a custom game demo created by another user, or an actual full game.

FIG. 3 shows an exemplary screenshot of contacts to share content according to some embodiments. The user is able to share the playable video game clip with any of his contacts. The user is able to share the video game with more than just contacts as well such as with the community or an activity feed. For example, the user is able to select to share the video with a friend with the username "Shiggy."

You'll essentially be able to create, edit, and share your own gameplay demos. The patent gives examples of snapping a gameplay slice of a particular level, editing it, and sharing it with friends. Anyone who clicks the link can resume your gameplay, complete with your progress, loadouts, etc.

The patent also mentions you'll be able to stream-share these clips to the cloud similar to Share Play.

FIG. 1 shows an exemplary screenshot of a game according to some embodiments. In the example, a user plays a jetpack scene/level of a game which the user considered to be very exciting. The user selects share (e.g., by pressing a "share" button on a device, using a "share" voice command, selecting "share" on the screen) to share the jetpack scene/level with other users.

It's possible this will fold into Sony's new DualSense Create button (which could be used to create these slices) and be a part of the PS5's new instant-access Activities section that was previously described in the now-edited GameReactor WRC-9 review. Sony has a few patents like these out in the wild now.

Sony has yet to announce the PS5's Create functionalities, but that could happen soon when it conducts the full hardware teardown and expected price reveal later this month.

