New Sony patent hints at next-gen Share Play on PlayStation 5
Sony could be developing a new next-gen Share Play feature for PlayStation 5 that also allows custom game demo creation/sharing.
A newly filed and published Sony Interactive Entertainment patent hints PlayStation Now, or perhaps the PlayStation 5, will support save state sharing across the PlayStation Network with new Share Play functionality.
Sony just filed yet another patent for its transformative interactive gameplay sharing feature. While similar to the array of patents we've covered in the past on this topic, this particular patent explicitly mentions click-to-play features, which allows users to share clickable links and instantly launch into a playable gameplay clip or session.
Sony's outlined feature is very similar to Google Stadia's, which allows gamers to send clickable links across email and social media to play with friends. This feature is also planned in Project xCloud, too.
FIG. 4 shows an exemplary screenshot of a contact receiving a notification of shared content according to some embodiments.
Before we go on, I want to caution readers that this is a patent, meaning nothing has been confirmed. It's possible nothing will come of this patent. It is not our intention to mislead readers, and our interpretation of the patent may be wrong.
It's possible this patent is just for Share Play on the PlayStation 5 and may not include the save state sharing feature we've covered before. But we predict this patent will be a big part of the PS5's new PlayStation Plus services push.
Here's some pertinent info on the patent:
Filed - March 31, 2020
Published - July 17, 2020
Publication Number - 20200222802
Note: This application claims priority under 35 U.S.C. § 119(e) of the U.S. Provisional Patent Application Ser. No. 62/357,114, filed Jun. 30, 2016 and titled, "PLAYSTATION NOW SHARED MOMENTS," which is hereby incorporated by reference in its entirety for all purposes.
From what we can gather, this new patent seems to match up and complement other patents we've covered concerning save state sharing (full links below). In these older patents, gamers can create their own custom segments of a game--think of them as gameplay slices, or save states--and share them over the PlayStation Network.
Other users who access the gameplay slices will pick up with the creator left off, complete with their loadouts, upgrades, and character. It'll be like sharing your game save online with another player during a specific in-game moment like a boss fight or particularly hard level.
If the feature coalesces and acts in the way we described, it would be a massive boon for engagement, interactivity, subscription retention, and overall community-driven play withing Sony's digital ecosystem.
This latest patent adds a new dimension to game slice creation and sharing: click-to-play. Gamers can click on a message link and jump right into the gameplay experience, whether it be a custom game demo created by another user, or an actual full game.
FIG. 3 shows an exemplary screenshot of contacts to share content according to some embodiments. The user is able to share the playable video game clip with any of his contacts. The user is able to share the video game with more than just contacts as well such as with the community or an activity feed. For example, the user is able to select to share the video with a friend with the username "Shiggy."
You'll essentially be able to create, edit, and share your own gameplay demos. The patent gives examples of snapping a gameplay slice of a particular level, editing it, and sharing it with friends. Anyone who clicks the link can resume your gameplay, complete with your progress, loadouts, etc.
The patent also mentions you'll be able to stream-share these clips to the cloud similar to Share Play.
FIG. 1 shows an exemplary screenshot of a game according to some embodiments. In the example, a user plays a jetpack scene/level of a game which the user considered to be very exciting. The user selects share (e.g., by pressing a "share" button on a device, using a "share" voice command, selecting "share" on the screen) to share the jetpack scene/level with other users.
It's possible this will fold into Sony's new DualSense Create button (which could be used to create these slices) and be a part of the PS5's new instant-access Activities section that was previously described in the now-edited GameReactor WRC-9 review. Sony has a few patents like these out in the wild now.
Sony has yet to announce the PS5's Create functionalities, but that could happen soon when it conducts the full hardware teardown and expected price reveal later this month.
Here's the main claims of the new patent:
Sharing video game content without the video game content offering interactivity is a significant issue for the gaming community. If users receive a video of another gamer playing a video game, they may watch the video game segment and provide a comment, but the sharing and interaction is very limited. However, by providing the shared users the ability to play the video game at the video game segment which is shared increases the sharing interactivity dramatically. For example, a first user plays a video game, and shares a video game segment (e.g., playing Level X of Game Z) with his friends.
With interactive sharing, each of the friends is then able to play the video game segment as well, and possibly compete with each other (e.g., to see who earns the most points, does it the fastest/most creatively, or any other competitive manner).
The friends are then able to share their video game segments. The interactive sharing increases the level of sharing and the interest in sharing dramatically. Users much rather participate in gaming as opposed to simply watching others play. Further, users are able to learn from each other and pass on their knowledge/progress.
Click-to-Play
Sharing content is currently very popular. The way sharing content typically works is after a user views an interesting video or hears a song that he likes, the user sends an email or message to one or more friends, including a link to the content and commentary about the content. The one or more friends receive the message and select the link which enables the friends to watch/listen to the content.
Messages, including re-sharing messages, then go back and forth between the friends and possibly additional friends. For video game sharing, users are able to share videos of video game segments, but simply sharing a video of a video game segment lacks important aspects of video gaming.
Description
A video game sharing method and system enables users to share playable video game segments with users so that the users are able to view the video game segments or interactively play the video game segments. When shared, state information for the video game segments is included such that the users begin in the same position with the same relevant statistics. By enabling video game sharing, user enjoyment and video game popularity are increased.