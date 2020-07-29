New Aya-Eve Switch handheld gaming PC sports Ryzen 4500U, 16GB RAM

GPD Win Max and Nintendo Switch has a new competitor with the Aya-Eve, a new PC gaming handheld with some serious specs.

Introducing the Aya-Eve, a new gaming PC in a Switch-like handheld form factor.

Handheld PCs are on the way to merge portability with actual PC-quality gaming. First we had the GPD Win 2, then the GPD Win Max, and Alienware's impressive Project UFO handheld with its detachable controllers. Now there's another competitor called the Aya-Eve.

The Aya-Eve has some decent specs including an AMD 4500U notebook APU with 6 cores and 6 threads, 16GB of DDR4-4266 RAM, and 512GB of onboard NVMe flash memory. Other specs are tentative and could change, but right now the team is targeting a 7-inch 1280 x 800 IPS display, which is akin to the Switch's 6.2-inch 1280 x 720 screen.

Current prototypes have a USB-C port, USB 3.1 port, and MicroSD card reader at the bottom for storage expansion and utility. Again these are prototypes, not final versions, but we should see an actual hardware reveal soon.

Aya-Eve handheld specs