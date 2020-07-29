NewsReviewsArticlesGuidesGamingAsk the ExpertsNewsletterForums

Konami is now making pre-built gaming PCs

In a strange and uncharacteristic move, Konami's amusement division is now selling pre-built gaming PCs at a pretty steep cost.

@DeekeTweak
Derek Strickland
Published Wed, Jul 29 2020 12:34 PM CDT

Konami, ever the curious company, is joining the likes of Alienware, MSI, and Corsair with custom pre-built gaming PCs.

On the heels of making the Turbo Grafx 16 Mini, Konami has wider hardware ambitions. This time it's making gaming PCs for Japanese consumers. The new Arespear gaming desktops are made for esports and were originally announced in February 2020.

The three-SKU line features somewhat beefy specs and LED lighting, but are dramatically overpriced for the hardware. Konami has just now opened pre-orders for the PCs, which are scheduled to start shipping in September.

The gaming PCs come in three expensive flavors:

Arespear C300 (184,800 yen, $1,750 USD)

  • Intel Core i5-9400F
  • 8GB DDR4-2666 RAM
  • NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1650
  • 512GB M.2 NVMe SSD
  • Windows 10 Home
Arespear C700 (316,800 yen, $3,000 USD)

  • Intel Core i7-9700
  • 16GB DDR4-2666 memory
  • NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2070 SUPER
  • 512GB M.2 NVMe SSD+1TB HDD
  • Windows 10 Home
Arespear C700+ (338,800 yen, $3,200 USD)

  • Intel Core i7-9700
  • 16GB DDR4-2666
  • NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2070 SUPER
  • 512GB PCIe NVMe/M.2 SSD + 1TB HDD
  • Windows 10 Home

Konami's trying to increase earnings in its amusement division by selling gaming PCs to Japanese consumers. PC gaming isn't too big in Japan outside of free-to-play browser games, but Konami wants to tap into the enthusiast desktop market with its fleet of PCs.

Konami's recent total-year profits took a 41% nosedive in FY2019 thanks to COVID-19 disruption and weaker yen exchanges. Amusement division earnings were also down as COVID-19 forced closure of pachinko gaming cafes. The company is still doing well, though, and managed to rake in $182 million in profits on $1.4 billion in net revenues.

Konami is now making pre-built gaming PCs 55 | TweakTown.com
NEWS SOURCE:pc.watch.impress.co.jp

Derek is absorbed with the intersection of technology and gaming, and is always looking forward to new advancements. With over six years in games journalism under his belt, Derek aims to further engage the gaming sector while taking a peek under the tech that powers it. He hopes to one day explore the stars in No Man's Sky with the magic of VR.

