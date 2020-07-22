Earnings calendar for EA, Microsoft, Sony, Nintendo and more

As developers and publishers start ramping up next-gen PS5 & Xbox Series X projects, earnings calls are more important than ever.

We've compiled the earnings reporting dates for gaming's top companies so you can track the numbers, announcements, and insights from executives.

VIEW GALLERY - 2 IMAGES

Gaming's top earners are all ramping up for next-gen games. Third-party devs like Take-Two, Ubisoft, EA, Activision-Blizzard, Square Enix and Capcom are all working on their respective PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X titles, whereas Sony and Microsoft are gearing up their hardware platforms, ecosystems, and infrastructures for a whole new generation of gaming. So it's now more important than ever to pay close attention to earnings calls, reports, figures, and other data from these companies because they give critical feedback and insight on what's to come.

These reports are how I predicted Anthem would be an action game, not an RPG, for example, and how I made educated guesses that Battlefront II would be monetized with microtransactions. What these companies say in these calls and reports ultimately dictates their future, simply because they have to telegraph key info to investors, or the people that really power their companies.

Read Also: 2019's top-earning video game companies: Sony conquers the charts

In an effort to arm our readers with as much info as possible and check out the reports on their own, we've compiled a handy list of quarterly earning report timings for gaming's biggest companies.

Today we already have two heavy-hitters announcing their earnings. Ubisoft's Q1'21 earnings report is now live (expect a breakdown of that soon), and Microsoft's Q4 report goes live today at 5:30 EST.

Check below for a text-based list:

Gaming Earnings Calendar

Dates listed from soonest to latest.

CY = Calendar Year

FY = Fiscal Year